ViacomCBS Underscores the Power of Partnership, Content and Capabilities During Virtual Upfront Presentation





ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today showcased the strength of its content and capabilities with a special celebrity-casting Upfront edition of Survivor. Through a series of unique challenges, fan-favorite talent from ViacomCBS leading portfolio of entertainment, news and sports brands highlighted the companys largest slate of premium programming, powerful suite of advertising solutions and massive reach to help marketing partners outplay, outwit and outlast in todays increasingly complex marketplace.









Were giving marketers the ability to leverage the full scale and power of our brands and businesses with the broadest set of leading data-driven advertising capabilities and creative marketing solutions across every platform, said Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Office, ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales. We have exceptional content for everyone, everywhere across our expansive ecosystem and this meaningful total reach in premium, brand-safe, high-engagement environments spanning broadcast, cable, streaming, experiential and social is second to none.









ViacomCBS is providing more touch points than ever before to deliver true integration and alignment with its popular brands, premium IP and coveted audiences through simplified, unified and effective advertising solutions, including:















ViacomCBS EyeQ Video, one of the biggest premium video ad platforms in digital media, with 60 million monthly full-episode viewers. Powered by ViacomCBS fast-growing ad-supported streaming properties, including Paramount+ and Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the U.S., EyeQ provides marketers with unprecedented quality and scale for maximum reach and impact in one easy solution.









Leading multicultural marketing solutions to help advertisers achieve their diversity, equity and inclusion goals as a trusted leader in the space, ensuring that marketers reach and engage ViacomCBS diverse audiences with authenticity and purpose.









Award-winning custom creative, branded programming, live events, influencer and shopper marketing solutions, offering advertisers the opportunity to build affinity and convert passionate fans through distinctive, genuine storytelling.









Vantage, the industrys most sophisticated advanced advertising platform, which delivers relevance, optimization and results across every consumer touchpoint, including linear, digital and an addressable TV footprint of more than 40 million households.









The companys InView reporting platform, which provides a holistic overview of campaign performance and new levels of transparency, to help advertisers evaluate their multi-channel marketing investments across the ViacomCBS portfolio.













Todays presentation concluded with a content showcase, unveiling the 2021-2022 CBS Fall Primetime schedule and previewing ViacomCBS most significant slate of original series to date spanning all genres, including drama, comedy, reality, kids and family, late night and daytime, major specials and tentpole events, as well as the best in sports and news.









Drama















Blue Bloods Stars Tom Selleck in a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement.









Bull Stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, a brash, brilliant trial consultant who combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. Inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw.









CSI: Vegas The sequel to the networks global hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, opens a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began where a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends - Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle, David Hodges, and Jim Brass - to do what they do best follow the evidence.









Equalizer A reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah ( Chicago , Bessie ) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.









Evil A psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Churchs backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.









FBI: International From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, this fast-paced drama is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigations International Fly Team.









FBI From Emmy Award-winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order brand, FBI stars Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki in a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.









Games People Play Based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray, Games Divas Play , Games People Play is a sexy, stylized drama about the L.A. high life, where everyone plays to win.









Good Sam Stars Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs in a drama about a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. But when he wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising the man who never acknowledged her stellar talent, who also happens to be her father, Dr. Rob Griff Griffith.









Land Man Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Land Man is a modern day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, its reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.









Mayor of Kingstown Follows the McLusky family power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.









NCIS: Hawaii The first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her unwavering team of specialists balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.









NCIS Starring Mark Harmon, NCIS is more than just an action drama. With liberal doses of humor, its a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations as they investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.









SEAL Team A military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.









Star Trek: Discovery Season four of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any theyve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.









The Good Fight In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether its appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.









Tyler Perrys Ruthless BET+ original series Tyler Perrys Ruthless is the riveting story of a young woman who becomes entangled in a scandalous cult of powerful sex-crazed fanatics, who she must now play along with until she can find a way to free herself and her young daughter.









Tyler Perrys Sistas In the new season of Tyler Perrys Sistas , Tyler Perry takes viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s.









Tyler Perrys The Oval The one-hour drama, Tyler Perrys The Oval , lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nations most iconic residence.









Y: 1883 Follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in Americas promised land Montana.









Yellowstone Chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders an expanding town, an Indian reservation and Americas first national park.









Yellowstone Spinoff, 6666 (Working Title) Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.













Comedy















B Positive A comedy from Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette that revolves around Drew (Thomas Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own.









Beavis and Butt-Head Emmy Award-winning Mike Judge reimagines MTVs seminal, Gen X-defining Beavis and Butt-Head , who return for another movie adventure to debut on Paramount+, and will then kick-off the new series on Comedy Central.









Bigger Hailed by ESSENCE as, A love letter to the friendships Black women count on, BET+ original series Bigger follows Layne, a single-black-woman and her close-knit group of 30-somethings as they navigate love, friendships, career ambitions and the journey to getting BIGGER , together. When a college acquaintance suddenly dies, the group is forced to take a deeper look at their messy lives, while asking themselves is this it or is there something bigger and better?









Bob Abishola From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, Bob Abishola is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit (Billy Gardell) who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant (Folake Olowofoyeku), while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.









First Wives Club Hit BET+ original series First Wives Club , from Paramount Television Studios, follows best friends Ari, Hazel and Bree as they reunite to help each other through rough patches in their lives. Tired of always being the ones to make sacrifices, they vow to prioritize their friendship and have more fun. Along the way, the women learn that as long as they have each other, there's nothing they can't do. In season two, Ari, Hazel and Bree will continue to find strength in their sisterhood.









Ghosts Stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in a distinctive new comedy about a cheerful freelance journalist and an up-and-coming chef from the city who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge, rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast, only to find its inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Based on the critically acclaimed BBC series.









Guilty Party Starring Kate Beckinsale as Beth, a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband crimes she claims she didnt commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.









iCarly The new season picks up nearly 10 years after the original show ended, and finds Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love and their family in their twenties. Returning original series stars Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Jerry Trainor (Spencer) and Nathan Kress (Freddie) are joined by newcomers Laci Mosley (Harper) and Jaidyn Triplett (Millicent).









Smallwood Based on professional bowler Tom Smallwoods life, stars Pete Holmes and Chi McBride in a new comedy about a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.









The Game Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, the revival returns with a mix of original cast and new players to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and loveall while trying to maintain their souls as they each play "The Game."









The Harper House The adult animated comedy series created by Brad Neely follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs, after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town. To save money, theyve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House.









The Neighborhood Stars Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness.









Twenties Ranked as the #1 new comedy series on cable for African Americans P18-49 in 2020, and premiered to critical acclaim with its first-time portrayal of a masculine-presenting Queer woman of color as the lead in a primetime show. The scripted series created and written by Lena Waithe and Hillman Grad Productions stars a queer black girl who is chasing her dreams of being a screenwriter in Los Angeles alongside her two best friends, Marie and Nia. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love and inclusion.









Tyler Perrys Assisted Living In season two of comedy series Tyler Perrys Assisted Living , Mr. Brown, Cora and the gang open their assisted living facility, and a hilarious variety of personalities come to live in the home, bringing with them a ton of laughs and experiences. Tyler Perrys Assisted Living is the #1 new scripted series for African Americans P18-49, P25-54 and P2+ on cable for broadcast season 20-21.









Tyler Perrys House of Payne The eighth season of the hilarious comedy features retired fire chief Curtis Payne and his lovely wife Ella. Together, the loving couple navigates the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family. Tyler Perrys House of Payne is the #1 comedy series on cable for African Americans P2+ on Cable in the calendar year 2020.









United States of Al Stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in a comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al) Kalyan, the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan, and has just arrived to start a new life in America.









Younger Darren Stars critically acclaimed smash-hit, Younger , follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing, while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.









Young Sheldon For young Sheldon Cooper, it isnt easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isnt always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat nave Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.













Reality















Amazing Race A multiple Emmy Award-winning reality series hosted by Emmy Award-nominated host Phil Keoghan, where teams of two embark on a trek around the world and compete in a series of challenges at different destinations. Teams who fall the farthest behind are gradually eliminated, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning The Amazing Race and the $1 million prize.









Behind the Music The groundbreaking and prolific music documentary series returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for todays audiences, with artist interviews, a creative refresh and reimagined visual style.









Big Brother Follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining houseguest receiving the grand prize.









Come Dance with Me Exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country invite one inspirational (and untrained) family member, or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Hosted by Philip Lawrence with judges Jenna Dewan, Tricia Miranda and Dexter Mayfield.









Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly In this groundbreaking new true crime series, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Monica, who knows firsthand what being in the spotlight can bring, explores celebrity cases where notoriety and fame turn fatal. Each episode unravels the mystery and the motives behind the crimes, revealing a dark side to being in the public eye when betrayal, jealousy and greed lead to tragedy.









Jersey Shore Family Vacation Last trip brought the family back together following the infamous bridesmaids speech, and now, once again, the roommates are packing up and inviting their friends, family and loved ones for a Jersey-style family vacation. Between engagements, birthdays and gender reveals, theres plenty to celebrate on this trip.









Kids Say the Darndest Things Tiffany Haddish hosts the reimagined variety show where she showcases her unparalleled comedic talents, her singular voice, humor and life perspective to interact with real kids from across the country in an honest, unpredictable and hilarious way.









RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Premiering on Paramount+ for the first time, the highly anticipated new season is bringing back thirteen fabulous queens to vie for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $100,000.









RuPauls Drag Race The Emmy Award-winning competition series hosted by five-time Emmy Award-winning Host and Executive Producer RuPaul, brings together fabulous queens as they vie for the title of Americas Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $100,000.









Survivor The groundbreaking reality series hosted by Jeff Probst challenges a group of castaways to compete against each other under difficult circumstances while sharing the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast in order to be named Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.









Texas 6 Emmy Award-nominated docuseries following the Greyhounds, a high school 6-man football team under the direction of Coach Dewaine Lee, as they strive to win the 6-Man Football State Championship. While football remains the spine of Strawn, TEXAS 6 ultimately depicts the spirit of a small town and a team that shows up for one another on and off the field.









The Hills: New Beginnings After a year of lockdowns and lost time, the cast of Hollywoods most iconic friend group is reuniting. This season finds them at a crossroads and their lives tested like never before. While some struggle with the financial strains from the global pandemic and rebuilding businesses, others are navigating through rocky relationships, struggling with addiction as well as their mental and physical health. From a highly-publicized divorce and rekindling former flames to starting new families and surprise pregnancies, all bets are off this season. Joined by a new Hollywood it girl on the scene and a long-awaited reunion with a former castmate, the group is writing their newest chapter once again.









Tough as Nails A competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor, hosted by Phil Keoghan.









Yo! MTV Raps MTV is bringing back its most storied hip-hop series and music franchise for Paramount+. Its return will include hosted segments, live performances, cyphers and lifestyle content, and will serve as a comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip-hop. After its debut 33 years ago on August 6, 1988, Yo! MTV Raps became the premiere destination for all things hip-hop. The advent of the series was crucial to the rise of rap music worldwide, creating a global passion for the genre and greater hip-hop culture, which has since become the most dominant force in mainstream music and pop culture worldwide.









1000 Years of Slavery This four-hour series follows celebrities and activists on personal journeys of discovery to confront the horrific legacy of slavery and its impact on the world.













Kids and Family















Baby Sharks Big Show! Based on the world-famous pop culture phenomenon, the recently launched original series already ranks as the #2 preschool show on all of television, second only to PAW Patrol . The series centers on title character Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled, musical and comedic adventures. Baby Sharks Big Show! is co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the beloved childrens brand Pinkfong.









Big Nate (Premieres September 2021 on Nickelodeon) Based on author/cartoonist Lincoln Peirces best-selling childrens book series, which has sold more than 20-million copies and spent more than 150 weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers list, Big Nate is a brand-new TV series featuring the known and loved cast of characters in all-new storylines, still centered on Nate, a precocious 11-year-old boy whose shenanigans usually result in disaster, detention, or both.









Blues Clues & You! A remake of the landmark, curriculum-driven interactive preschool series Blues Clues , has a new generation of preschoolers searching for clues with beloved puppy Blue and new live-action host Josh. The series features new CG-animation for Blue and Magenta, brand-new elements and refreshed iconic items from the original series, including an updated Handy Dandy Notebook equipped with smartphone technology, and the return of fan-favorite characters. Currently in its second season, Blues Clues & You! airs weekdays on Nickelodeon.









Middlemost Post (Premieres July 2021 on Nickelodeon) In the tradition of Nickelodeons commitment to original creator-driven animation, Middlemost Post plunges viewers into an entirely unique world of quirky characters, hilarious adventures and stories of unwavering friendship. From the mind of veteran SpongeBob SquarePants storyboard artist John Trabbic III, this 2D-animated series follows Parker, a former rain cloud; Angus, a brawny mailman; and Russell, their magical pet walrus, as they deliver packages to the unusual inhabitants of Mount Middlemost.









Rugrats (Premieres May 27 on Paramount+) This brand-new, CG-animated reimagining of Nickelodeons iconic 90s hit reunites members of the original voice cast and follows the iconic crew of toddlers Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Angelica Pickles, Susie Carmichael, and twins Phil and Lil DeVille throughout their day-to-day lives that become high-stakes adventures in their imaginations.









That Girl Lay Lay (Working Title; Premieres Summer 2021 on Nickelodeon) Teen sensation and hip-hop artist Alaya That Girl Lay Lay High stars in this new comedy series as Lay Lay, an avatar from a personal affirmation app that magically comes to life. The series follows Lay Lay and her best friend Sadie as they navigate life as teenagers and discover who they truly are. That Girl Lay Lay is produced by Will Packer Media ( Little , Girls Trip , Ride Along , What Men Want ), with Will Packer serving as executive producer.









The Barbarian and the Troll This all-new live-action puppet comedy series follows Evan, a bridge troll in search of adventure, and Brendar, a fierce female warrior on a quest to defeat the evil demon who has imprisoned her brother. Co-created and executive produced by Mike Mitchell ( Trolls , The Lego Movie II: The Second Part ) and Drew Massey ( Mutt & Stuff , Sid the Science Kid ), The Barbarian and the Troll is, as AV Club cites, ...fun, witty, charming, and can be enjoyed by kids, parents and frankly adults who have absolutely no intention of having kids ever.









The Smurfs TV Series (Premieres October 2021 on Nickelodeon) Based on the globally iconic franchise, and in partnership with LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, The Smurfs is a brand-new original CG-animated TV series following Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and others on a new set of adventures packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action.









The Universe of SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon has expansive content plans for its major franchises, led by one of the companys largest global properties, the top-rated SpongeBob SquarePants. Following its first-ever spin-off, Kamp Koral: SpongeBobs Under Years, an original CG-animated series which successfully launched on Paramount+ in March, the franchise is readying its next series with the July premiere of The Patrick Star Show on Nickelodeon. The Patrick Star Show is a family sitcom starring Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) and his relatives, who come together to navigate the constant comedic disruptions caused by Patricks wild whims and surreal imagination. The 2D-animated series offers a deeper dive into the beloved best friends life, with all the comedy and patented Patrick-isms that have made the character an iconic part of the SpongeBob SquarePants Universe.













Late Night and Daytime















CBS Daytime The #1 daypart for 35 consecutive seasons features the top program and longest-running game show, The Price is Right hosted by Drew Carey; Lets Make A Deal , hosted by Wayne Brady; the top daytime drama, The Young and The Restless ; the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama series in the world, The Bold and The Beautiful ; and the daily talk show The Talk hosted by Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.









The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Comedy Centrals tentpole late-night franchise brings insightful humor to the days top headlines, providing coverage of and catharsis from daily events through a sharp, incisive lens. Noahs coverage is deepened by his team of Correspondents and Contributors. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11:00pm ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS.









The Late Late Show with James Corden Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun, as the Emmy Award-winning The Late Late Show with James Corden features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches.









The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more.









Unt. Charlamagne Tha God Project Lenard Charlamagne Tha God McKelvey hosts a weekly, topical show on Comedy Central that gives his unfiltered take on relevant issues that are permeating within politics and culture. Unapologetically Black, nothing is off limits.













Specials and Events















BET Awards The biggest night in culture will celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports and social impact. The 2020 BET Awards broke ground as the first official award show to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic, and claimed the top spot as the #1 Cable Awards Show among P18-49 for the 2020 broadcast season for the sixth consecutive calendar year (2015-2020).









CMT Music Awards Hosted by superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, country musics only entirely fan-voted award show will celebrate musics hottest stars, delivering two-and-a-half hours of nonstop performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations in and around Music City on June 9.









The DAYTIME EMMY Awards Honors the best in daytime television and is produced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and Associated Television International (ATI).









The EMMY Awards Presented by the Television Academy, celebrates achievements in various sectors of the television industry.









Hip Hop Awards The annual celebration pays homage to a culture that changed the world while highlighting the best in hip-hop music. Year after year, BET Networks delivers the best in hip-hop for an unforgettable night of performances, cyphers and tributes honoring hip-hop legends that have and continue to make hip-hop culture a global force.









MTV Video Music Awards The MTV Video Music Awards annually delivers the definitive celebration of the years best music videos. With unparalleled performances and watershed moments, the telecast provides an open forum for artistry and expression that leaves an indelible mark on culture.









Soul Train Awards Recognizes the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop from legends to the next generation.









The GRAMMY Awards Presented by the Recording Academy, recognizes exceptional achievements in the music industry.









The TONY AwardsPresented by the Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing, honors the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of each Broadway season.













Sports















NFL ON CBS Will present more than 100 games during its 62nd year of coverage of the NFL with the Network's strongest schedule and more Sunday afternoon games than ever before. Home to the AFC and many of the NFL's best young quarterbacks, the 2021 slate features 10 national doubleheader windows in the NFL's most-watched slot at 4:25 PM ET; the annual Thanksgiving showdown in Dallas; appearances from marquee NFC teams; and four playoff games, including the AFC Championship. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson are the NFL ON CBS ' lead announce team.









CBS Sports Soccer CBS Sports and Paramount+ have quickly become a leading destination for U.S. soccer fans, featuring multi-platform coverage of more than 1,400 live matches each year across an extensive portfolio of soccer properties, including UEFA club competitions; NWSL; Concacaf national team competitions (Mens World Cup Qualifiers, Womens World Cup Qualifiers, Mens Nations League and Womens Nations League); Italy's Serie A; Argentina's Liga Profesional de Ftbol; and Brazil's Campeonato Brasileiro Srie A.









GOLF ON CBS CBS Sports has established CBS as the preeminent network for golf coverage, showcasing the biggest events and brightest stars in the sport on a weekly basis for a total of 20 events. The PGA TOUR ON CBS is the lead broadcast partner for the PGA TOUR . CBS Sports also serves as the broadcast home for two Major Championships, annually presenting THE MASTERS - the longest-running sporting event broadcast on one network and annually the most-watched golf tournament of the entire season - and the PGA CHAMPIONSHIP , this week for the 31st consecutive year.









NCAA Mens Basketball and March Madness CBS Sports enters its 41st consecutive season broadcasting men's college basketball with coverage featuring top conferences, marquee teams, rivalry games and Conference Championships, including the Big Ten Championship. CBS will also broadcast the NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Championship for the 40th time, including a partnership since 2011 with Turner Sports.









SEC ON CBS CBS Sports college football Saturday showcase is home to the SEC ON CBS, providing national coverage of the Southeastern Conference and the SEC Game of the Week. The schedule, which features the most-watched college football television package, has the majority of its games in the traditional 3:30 PM ET time slot, and is highlighted annually with a primetime game and the SEC Championship. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl are CBS Sports lead college football announce team.













News















CBS Sunday Morning Anchored by Jane Pauley, CBS Sunday Morning is Americas #1 Sunday morning news program, featuring award-winning reporting on the arts, music, nature, entertainment, sports, history, science, Americana, and highlighting unique human accomplishments and achievements.









CBS This Morning Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs.









CBS This Morning: Saturday Hosted by Jeff Glor, Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, CBS This Morning: Saturday presents a mix of stories and coverage of national and global news, as well as featured interviews with celebrated chefs, authors, celebrities and musicians.









CBS Weekend News Anchored by Adriana Diaz and Jericka Duncan, CBS Weekend News is a national broadcast featuring the latest headlines, original reporting and in-depth pieces that add context and perspective to the worlds events.









Evening News with Norah ODonnell Anchor and Managing Editor Norah ODonnell leads CBS News flagship evening news broadcast featuring breaking news reports, feature stories and interviews by CBS News correspondents and reporters covering events across the world.









Face the Nation In this interview and discussion broadcast, with the topics determined by news events of the week, Margaret Brennan interviews principal newsmaker guests. The program broadcasts from Washington, D.C. and features a roundtable discussion.









48 Hours One of the most successful true crime docuseries in television history. Human drama at its most gripping covering the crimes that stop your heart and test your conscience. The determined justice seekers versus the criminals who believe they are above the law. 48 Hours is an award-winning franchise that taps into our endless fascination with murder mysteries.









60 Minutes The most influential program on television is still the #1 primetime news broadcast. With unparalleled reporting, 160 Emmy Awards and a steady presence among Nielsens Top five programs including as its #1 weekly broadcast among all programs five times last season 60 Minutes has never been stronger.













About ViacomCBS









ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the television audience in the United States and one of the industrys most extensive libraries of television and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.









For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com









