Markem-Imaje Launches New High Resin Thermal Transfer Coding Printhead

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 19, 2021

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the launch of the SmartDate Xtreme Plus printhead, suitable for high speed, high resin coding on a wide range of surfaces. High resin thermal transfer overprinting (TTO) is most commonly used in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

The advanced design of the SmartDate Xtreme Plus printhead uses high resin ribbons to produce crisp, high resin codes at up to 600 mm/s (2 ft/s), nearly twice the speed of the market's next fastest coder. Production throughput no longer needs to be sacrificed in order to ensure high quality, durable codes.

As compared to other grades of thermal transfer ribbons, the high energy level required for printing with resin reduces the life of a printhead. As a result, maintenance costs can be high, especially as many TTO suppliers do not offer printhead warranties. In contrast, all Markem-Imaje printheads, including the SmartDate Xtreme Plus, come with a six-month or 40 kilometer (25 mile) warranty, enabling manufacturers to enjoy 60% more trouble-free coding than other comparable options, even in this challenging application.

The printhead can be used in new SmartDate X65 coders or retrofitted into existing SmartDate X65 units.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation, is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Markem-Imaje Contact:
Christine Bonnet
33 (0)4 75 75 55 16
[email protected]

DoverMediaContact:
AdrianSakowicz, VP, Communications
(630) 743-5039
[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:
AndreyGaliuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
(630) 743-5131
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markem-imaje-launches-new-high-resin-thermal-transfer-coding-printhead-301295118.html

SOURCE Dover

