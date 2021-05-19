Logo
Ronit Capital LLP Buys RMG Acquisition Corp II, Sea, GRAVITY Co, Sells Vale SA, XP Inc, Despegar.com Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ronit Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys RMG Acquisition Corp II, Sea, GRAVITY Co, Gold Fields, Marlin Technology Corp, sells Vale SA, XP Inc, Despegar.com Corp, Facebook Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ronit Capital LLP. As of 2021Q1, Ronit Capital LLP owns 55 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ronit Capital LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ronit+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ronit Capital LLP
  1. Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) - 6,275,000 shares, 40.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.51%
  2. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
  3. Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 2,935,453 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.87%
  4. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) - 201,250 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.81%
  5. TIM SA (TIMB) - 440,000 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%
New Purchase: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marlin Technology Corp (FINMU)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Marlin Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 197,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I (LGACU)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 58,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 107.94%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GRAVITY Co Ltd (GRVY)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in GRAVITY Co Ltd by 775.09%. The purchase prices were between $113 and $216.82, with an estimated average price of $155.46. The stock is now traded at around $117.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 24,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 7200.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 201,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Vasta Platform Ltd by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $8.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 316,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31.

Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $49.79 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $54.83.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.

Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ronit Capital LLP. Also check out:

1. Ronit Capital LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ronit Capital LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ronit Capital LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ronit Capital LLP keeps buying
