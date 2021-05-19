Ronit Capital LLP Buys RMG Acquisition Corp II, Sea, GRAVITY Co, Sells Vale SA, XP Inc, Despegar.com Corp

Investment company Ronit Capital LLP Current Portfolio ) buys RMG Acquisition Corp II, Sea, GRAVITY Co, Gold Fields, Marlin Technology Corp, sells Vale SA, XP Inc, Despegar.com Corp, Facebook Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ronit Capital LLP. As of 2021Q1, Ronit Capital LLP owns 55 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ronit Capital LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ronit+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) - 6,275,000 shares, 40.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.51% Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 2,935,453 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.87% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) - 201,250 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.81% TIM SA (TIMB) - 440,000 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Marlin Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 197,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 58,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 107.94%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in GRAVITY Co Ltd by 775.09%. The purchase prices were between $113 and $216.82, with an estimated average price of $155.46. The stock is now traded at around $117.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 24,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 7200.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 201,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Vasta Platform Ltd by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $8.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 316,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78.

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31.

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $49.79 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $54.83.

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.