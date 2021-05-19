Gilead-Kite Oncology to Present Transformative Science From Growing Portfolio at ASCO 2021





Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Kite, a Gilead Company, today announced that 16abstracts representing the breadth of the Gilead-Kite Oncology portfolio will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting from June 4-8, 2021. The abstracts, including two oral presentations, expand on the clinical profiles of Gileads antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), as well as Kites chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies across a range of cancers, including in existing indications and for investigational uses.





Gilead-Kite Oncology is rapidly advancing transformative science for people facing historically difficult-to-treat cancers, said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. Our first-in-class, TROP-2 directed ADC therapy is already having a meaningful impact for people with metastatic triple-negative breast and urothelial cancers, and data at ASCO will add further insight into its utility in TNBC in both monotherapy and future combination treatment approaches.









CAR T-cell therapy has changed the lives of patients suffering from certain forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and our data at ASCO demonstrate important progress in extending the benefits to more patients in need, said Frank Neumann, MD, PhD, Kites Global Head of Clinical Development. As we aim to bring CAR T to people with many different hematologic malignancies, we are just beginning to scratch the surface of what is possible.









A list of accepted abstracts follows here:









Abstract Disposition







Abstract Title







Gilead Presentations







Oral #1011







6:00 am PT/9:00 am ET







Outcomes in Patients Aged 65 Years in the Phase 3 ASCENT Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC)







Poster #1077















Assessment of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) versus Treatment of Physicians Choice (TPC) Cohort by Agent in the Phase 3 ASCENT Study of Patients with Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC)







Poster #1080







Assessment of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) in Patients with Prior Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant Chemotherapy in the Phase 3 ASCENT Study in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC)







Poster #TPS602







Phase 3 Postneoadjuvant Study Evaluating Sacituzumab Govitecan, an Antibody Drug Conjugate in Primary HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Patients with High Relapse Risk After Standard Neoadjuvant Treatment SASCIA







Poster #TPS1102







Saci-IO HR+: Randomized Phase 2 Trial of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) +/- Pembrolizumab in PD-L1+ Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) / HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC)







Poster #TPS1106







Saci-IO TNBC: Randomized Phase 2 Trial of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) +/- Pembrolizumab in PD-L1 Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC)







Poster #TPS7055







Magrolimab + Azacitidine versus Azacitidine + Placebo in Untreated Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS): The Phase 3, Randomized, ENHANCE Study







Poster #2559







GS-3583, a Novel FLT3 Agonist Fc Fusion Protein, to Expand Conventional Dendritic Cells in Healthy Volunteers







Poster #TPS3147







Phase 1b Dose Escalation Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Preliminary Efficacy of GS-3583, a FLT3 Agonist Fc Fusion Protein, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors







Kite Presentations







Oral #7002







11:30 am PT/2:30 pm ET







Phase 2 Results of the ZUMA-3 Study Evaluating KTE-X19, an Anti-CD19 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy, in Adult Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (R/R B-ALL)







Poster #7515







Outcomes in ZUMA-5 with Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (iNHL) Who Had the High-Risk Feature of Progression within 24 Months from Initiation of First Anti-CD20Containing Chemoimmunotherapy (POD24)







Poster #7536







Favorable Tumor Immune Microenvironment (TME) and Robust Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Expansion May Overcome Tumor Burden and Promote Durable Efficacy with Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) in Large B Cell Lymphoma (LBCL)







Poster #7547







Outcomes with KTE-X19 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) in ZUMA-2 Who Had Progression of Disease within 24 Months of Diagnosis (POD24)







Poster #7548







Updated Outcomes with Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) Retreatment in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (iNHL) in ZUMA-5







Poster #7552







Real-World Evidence of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) for the Treatment of Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) in the United States







Poster #e19548







Online Publication Only







Clinical Outcomes in Patients Relapsed/Refractory After 2 Prior Lines of Therapy for Follicular Lymphoma: A Systematic Literature Review and Meta-Analysis









All poster presentations will be made available on-demand beginning Friday, June 4 at 6:00 am PT/9:00 am ET.









For more information, including a complete list of abstract titles at the meeting, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fmeetinglibrary.asco.org%2F.









