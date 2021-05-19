Logo
Gilead-Kite Oncology to Present Transformative Science From Growing Portfolio at ASCO 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Kite, a Gilead Company, today announced that 16abstracts representing the breadth of the Gilead-Kite Oncology portfolio will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting from June 4-8, 2021. The abstracts, including two oral presentations, expand on the clinical profiles of Gileads antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), as well as Kites chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies across a range of cancers, including in existing indications and for investigational uses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005762/en/



Gilead-Kite Oncology is rapidly advancing transformative science for people facing historically difficult-to-treat cancers, said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. Our first-in-class, TROP-2 directed ADC therapy is already having a meaningful impact for people with metastatic triple-negative breast and urothelial cancers, and data at ASCO will add further insight into its utility in TNBC in both monotherapy and future combination treatment approaches.



CAR T-cell therapy has changed the lives of patients suffering from certain forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and our data at ASCO demonstrate important progress in extending the benefits to more patients in need, said Frank Neumann, MD, PhD, Kites Global Head of Clinical Development. As we aim to bring CAR T to people with many different hematologic malignancies, we are just beginning to scratch the surface of what is possible.



A list of accepted abstracts follows here:



Abstract Disposition



Abstract Title



Gilead Presentations



Oral #1011



6:00 am PT/9:00 am ET



Outcomes in Patients Aged 65 Years in the Phase 3 ASCENT Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC)



Poster #1077







Assessment of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) versus Treatment of Physicians Choice (TPC) Cohort by Agent in the Phase 3 ASCENT Study of Patients with Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC)



Poster #1080



Assessment of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) in Patients with Prior Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant Chemotherapy in the Phase 3 ASCENT Study in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC)



Poster #TPS602



Phase 3 Postneoadjuvant Study Evaluating Sacituzumab Govitecan, an Antibody Drug Conjugate in Primary HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Patients with High Relapse Risk After Standard Neoadjuvant Treatment SASCIA



Poster #TPS1102



Saci-IO HR+: Randomized Phase 2 Trial of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) +/- Pembrolizumab in PD-L1+ Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) / HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC)



Poster #TPS1106



Saci-IO TNBC: Randomized Phase 2 Trial of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) +/- Pembrolizumab in PD-L1 Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC)



Poster #TPS7055



Magrolimab + Azacitidine versus Azacitidine + Placebo in Untreated Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS): The Phase 3, Randomized, ENHANCE Study



Poster #2559



GS-3583, a Novel FLT3 Agonist Fc Fusion Protein, to Expand Conventional Dendritic Cells in Healthy Volunteers



Poster #TPS3147



Phase 1b Dose Escalation Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Preliminary Efficacy of GS-3583, a FLT3 Agonist Fc Fusion Protein, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors



Kite Presentations



Oral #7002



11:30 am PT/2:30 pm ET



Phase 2 Results of the ZUMA-3 Study Evaluating KTE-X19, an Anti-CD19 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy, in Adult Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (R/R B-ALL)



Poster #7515



Outcomes in ZUMA-5 with Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (iNHL) Who Had the High-Risk Feature of Progression within 24 Months from Initiation of First Anti-CD20Containing Chemoimmunotherapy (POD24)



Poster #7536



Favorable Tumor Immune Microenvironment (TME) and Robust Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Expansion May Overcome Tumor Burden and Promote Durable Efficacy with Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) in Large B Cell Lymphoma (LBCL)



Poster #7547



Outcomes with KTE-X19 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) in ZUMA-2 Who Had Progression of Disease within 24 Months of Diagnosis (POD24)



Poster #7548



Updated Outcomes with Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) Retreatment in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (iNHL) in ZUMA-5



Poster #7552



Real-World Evidence of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) for the Treatment of Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) in the United States



Poster #e19548



Online Publication Only



Clinical Outcomes in Patients Relapsed/Refractory After 2 Prior Lines of Therapy for Follicular Lymphoma: A Systematic Literature Review and Meta-Analysis



All poster presentations will be made available on-demand beginning Friday, June 4 at 6:00 am PT/9:00 am ET.



For more information, including a complete list of abstract titles at the meeting, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fmeetinglibrary.asco.org%2F.



About Gilead Sciences



Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.



About Kite



Kite, a Gilead Company, is a biopharmaceutical company based in Santa Monica, California, with commercial manufacturing operations in North America and Europe. Kite is engaged in the development of innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company is focused on chimeric antigen receptor and T cell receptor engineered cell therapies.



Gilead and Kite Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing and additional clinical studies involving the Gilead-Kite Oncology portfolio and the possibility that Gilead and Kite may discontinue development at any time. These and other risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in detail in Gileads Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Kite and Gilead, and Kite and Gilead assume no obligation and disclaim any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.



Gilead, the Gilead logo, Kite and the Kite logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.



For more information about Gilead, please visit the companys website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (%40GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.



For more information on Kite, please visit the companys website at www.kitepharma.com. Follow Kite on social media on Twitter %28%40KitePharma) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005762/en/

