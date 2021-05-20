VicTrack Rides With Juniper Networks on Network Refresh Journey to Fuel Business Growth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

VicTrack Rides With Juniper Networks on Network Refresh Journey to Fuel Business Growth

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



Juniper+Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that VicTrack, the state-owned enterprise that owns all railway and tram lines, networks and infrastructure in the state of Victoria, Australia, has selected Juniper Networks for the upgrade of its statewide network that supports mission-critical transport and government applications.



This upgrade will allow VicTrack to provide a safer and more efficient commuting experience across one of Australias most populous states, while simultaneously bolstering its networking infrastructure to support its business expansion plans to offer communication solutions for the enterprise market.



As an integral part of the thriving transport system in a state with a population of nearly seven million people, VicTrack provides a full range of telecommunications solutions for the Victorian Government and its transport partners in support of operational systems and business communications. The company additionally operates and manages an extensive telecommunication network along the rail corridor that includes nearly 3,000km of fibre.



To keep pace with Victorias growing population and the increasing demands of its Transport and Government Secure Network (TGSN), VicTrack has strengthened its partnership with Juniper to upgrade to a modern, agile and automated network infrastructure. By selectively replacing legacy components while maintaining the existing Juniper Networks MX and ACX platforms, VicTrack will be able to seamlessly and cost-effectively digitise to meet the needs of its business.



The network refresh, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year, will position VicTrack to support the delivery of better transport and telecommunications solutions far into the future, across both public and enterprise applications.



News Highlights:





  • Designed for mission-critical enterprise networks, VicTrack has deployed MX Series Universal Routing Platforms, providing them with industry-leading system capacity, density, security and performance that paves the way for its business transformation.





  • The MX10003 has been deployed at the core, while the MX204 has been deployed as aggregation and internet gateway routers.





  • For the access layer, VicTrack has also simplified its network architecture and dramatically reduced CapEX and OpEx by eliminating network overlays, with Junipers ACX5000, ACX2200, ACX2100 and ACX500 Universal Metro Routers deployed across its network.





  • In addition, VicTrack has also engaged Juniper%26reg%3B+Professional+Services to help reduce implementation complexity and minimize disruption, all while migrating services onto its upgraded infrastructure.





Supporting Quotes:



We are delighted to expand on our continued partnership with Juniper Networks. The ongoing upgrades will lead to improved network reliability and scalability, as well as simplified network management and operations. Through this network refresh, we are confident in growing VicTracks position as a leader in the transport and telecommunications sector, crucial to helping us drive future growth. Alongside Juniper, we remain committed toward providing our customers with leading transportation and communication offerings, experiences and solutions for time to come.



- Bruce Moore, Executive General Manager, VicTrack



We are proud of our longstanding relationship with VicTrack and are honoured to have been selected to help realise the full potential of their expanded network. With a seamless refresh of their networking infrastructure, we are confident we can help VicTrack offer a solution that is simpler, yet more flexible and powerful to its customers. Our work with VicTrack is testament to Junipers commitment toward building networks that are at the forefront of modern and future innovation, all while delivering on our vision of experience-first networking.



- Bruce Bennie, VP & GM, ANZ, Juniper Networks



Additional Resources:



About Juniper Networks



Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Category-enterprise

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005014/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment