Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Network Launches DEX and Farming on Polygon Chain

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Network Launches DEX and Farming on Polygon Chain

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

UMBR-MATIC one of the unique liquidity pairs available

PR Newswire

LONDON, May 20, 2021

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbria's Layer 2 DEX is going live on Friday, 21st of May and will enable fast, low-cost swaps and liquidity providing.

Users of the DeFi protocol will be able to deposit Umbria's token UMBR alongside MATIC in liquidity pools on the Umbria DEX. In return for providing liquidity, they'll receive LP tokens and earn additional UMBR and MATIC. Participants will benefit from the fast, inexpensive transactions provided by the Polygon Layer 2 (formerly Matic).

The https://matic.umbria.exchange/ URL will be active on launch day.

UMBR-MATIC will be one of the initial liquidity pairs on the DEX with others quickly following. Anyone will be able to create trading pairs for swapping and liquidity providing in the pools. If an asset isn't shown on the Umbria DEX, users can list any ERC20 token that's on Ethereum and the Polygon mapper, and any ERC20 contract deployed on the Polygon chain by providing liquidity. This will enable instant asset swaps.

Holders of UMBR-MATIC LP tokens can add these to the new Farm, which is also on Polygon chain and going live on May 21st, to earn more $UMBR. This is a portion of the one token minted per minute, according to the amount staked. The team is hopeful that this will be one of the highest APY farms on Polygon.

The latest farm will work in a similar way to Umbria's existing UMBR-ETH farm which is still available and launched with an APY in excess of 1000% - but fees to enter and exit will be much lower. Farming will soon be extended to other unique and interesting liquidity pairs not featured on other DEXs.

From May 21st, anyone can easily configure their MetaMask wallet and connect to the MATIC Mainnet - in order to access the Umbria Layer 2 Farm and Exchange - from here: https://umbria.network/connect/

"This has been a concentrated development period and we're delighted to be rolling out the initial features of our Layer 2 DEX and our first Farm on Polygon ahead of schedule," said Barney Chambers, Co-Lead Developer at Umbria. "The feedback from our community has been amazing and we'd like to thank them and Online Blockchain plc in its advisory capacity for their continued support and input for the Umbria project."

See the latest data on UMBR on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko:
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/umbria-network/news/
https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/umbria-network

Head over to the Umbria Discord channel, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn to find out more about the project. Become part of the journey.

About Umbria

Umbria is a decentralized protocol that is creating low-cost and easy-to-use DeFi applications by leveraging Layer 2 technology on Ethereum.

It aims to demystify and simplify DeFi and get people accessing innovative financial services and products as well as earning income on their crypto. Using cutting edge-layer two technology developed by Polygon (formerly Matic), Umbria is developing a suite of popular DeFi features at fractional on-chain cost of many current DeFi platforms with greater transaction speed while maintaining all the cryptographic security provided by Ethereum.

Umbria is forking the best features of current DeFi projects and simplifying the over-complicated user-experience, which currently acts as a barrier to entry for those with limited experience and knowledge of cutting-edge cryptocurrency technologies.

The Umbria governance token is available on Uniswap where users can add liquidity to earn fees. They can stake their Uniswap LP tokens in the Umbria Farm, which is currently paying 196% APY (as of May 12th, 2021).

The Umbria token will also enable users in the network to take control over decision-making and have voting power over the development and governance of Umbria's protocol.

Umbria Network's Layer 2 DEX is in alpha and fully functional. Users will soon be able to deposit cryptocurrency as liquidity in liquidity pools to earn fees from token swapping and earn additional Umbria as an incentive for providing liquidity to certain pairs.

Other facilities will continue to come online (via developers and community initiatives) which will utilise the Umbria protocol and its governance token.

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (

LSE:OBC, Financial) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor.

Contact:
Francesca De Franco,
[email protected]
+44 794 125 3135

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-blockchain-plc-umbria-network-launches-dex-and-farming-on-polygon-chain-301295323.html

SOURCE Online Blockchain plc

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment