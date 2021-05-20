American Lithium Adds Drill-ready Lithium Exploration Targets West of Falchani and Outlines Plans for Advancing Peruvian Lithium and Uranium Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (American Lithium or the Company) (TSX-V:LI | LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce positive lithium results from mapping and sampling of two new outcrop target areas in the Quelcaya region 6 kilometres (km) west of the Falchani lithium deposit in the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru. The Company is also pleased to provide an update on upcoming exploration and development plans for these new areas and for the existing Falchani Lithium and Macusani Uranium Projects (Falchani and Macusani).



Highlights:

Two new high priority, drill-ready lithium target areas have been identified west of Falchani through mapping and surface sampling.

Drilling now being planned to test these targets and focus on the discovery of new lithium deposits.

In-fill and expansion drilling to begin at Falchani and focus on resource re-classification (upgrading resource categories) and resource expansion. Expansion drilling to begin at Macusani to expand existing uranium resources and test for new deposits.

Permitting process, including environmental and community permitting, underway with goal of launching the above drill programs late June to coincide with the end of the local rainy season.



Simon Clarke, Chief Executive Officer & Director of American Lithium stated, We are very excited with the new lithium and uranium exploration targets generated by our Peruvian team and are pleased with the progress made on permitting required to reactivate exploration and development. Drilling is expected to commence shortly. Having our own diamond drills provides maximum flexibility while enabling us to control and minimize drilling costs. We anticipate running three drill rigs simultaneously.

Dr. Laurence Stefan, President, Chief Operating Officer & Director of American Lithium added, The newly discovered lithium target areas expand our exploration drill target inventory separately from the large Falchani Lithium deposit. In addition, the work we have planned at both the Falchani and Macusani Projects should enable us to expand and re-classify our existing resources at both Projects. We are optimistic that the planned drill programs will further enhance both the lithium and uranium potential of the entire Macusani Plateau region for the benefit of all stakeholders. Our pioneering work in Peru in the field of green energy metals will help strengthen the countrys status as a prime mining jurisdiction.

Outcrop Mapping and Sampling Results Details

In Q3-Q4 2020 and Q1 of 2021, while adhering to strict national and local COVID-19 regulations and with the support of local communities, Plateaus Peruvian technical team completed surface exploration work consisting of prospecting, mapping and outcrop sampling west of the Falchani Lithium Deposit in the south-central portion of the Companys project area. This work resulted in the discovery of two new areas of outcropping and sub-cropping volcanic-related lithium mineralization.

A total of 64 grab and trench samples were collected from surface outcrop or subcrop buried under thin soil cover from 2 separate areas located near Quelcaya Village, 6 km west of the Falchani Lithium project area (for location map follow link: Quelcaya Area Location Map). Samples were collected and analyzed for a variety of volcanic rock types and returned highly variable lithium grades ranging from 88 parts per million (ppm) Li to 2,700 ppm Li. The selected nature of such sampling does not necessarily reflect potential lithium contents expected from future drill testing, but do indicate the presence of lithium mineralization in new areas in a similar volcanic-related setting but in different rock units and rock types than at Falchani.

The results of the mapping and sampling work with lithium geochemical analyses for selected samples displayed, along with interpreted provisional cross-sections for the Sapanuta 3 and Clark-Dyke Zones are summarized in the three figures linked in this release. Outcrop descriptions and structural measurements were used to interpret the local geology and produce maps and sections. The cross-sections are provisional and will be used to guide the drill targeting, which will more accurately establish the subsurface geology.

Sapanuta 3 Zone

The Sapanuta 3 Zone consists of shallow dipping, highly weathered volcaniclastic tuffs very similar to those found at Falchani, but with lithium grades ranging between 1,056-1,758 ppm Li. The tuff unit is exposed in outcrop and appears to be intruded or cored by a small subvolcanic intrusive exposed downslope, and in part, is overlain by thin Macusani rhyolite. The extensive surface weathering / alteration in this area may be responsible for the lower Li grades observed in surface grab samples compared to Falchani, but it is interpreted that this new tuff unit may have the potential to host similar grades and thickness as Falchani in the subsurface, however this will ultimately be confirmed through drilling. For further details follow link: Sapanuta Interpreted Cross Section C-C'.

Clark-Dykes Zone

The Clark-Dykes Zone consists of a shallow dipping subvolcanic intrusive sill/dyke unit with lithium grades ranging from 704-2,700 ppm Li. The sill/dyke unit underlies a thin volcaniclastic tuff with lower Li grades than the Li-rich tuff hosting Falchani-style mineralization. It is interpreted that the sill/dyke unit appears to terminate in a subvolcanic intrusion downslope to the southwest. The footwall rocks underlying the Li-rich sill/dyke unit are rhyolite. While different in style to Falchani, the crystalline nature of the host sill/dyke unit suggests that upgrading should be possible through simple rejection of coarser crystalline mineral phases (quartz and feldspars that can represent up to 50% by volume of the rock) through screening and/or flotation. This processing work and initial leach testing work is currently being planned alongside initial drill testing. For further details follow link: Clark Dykes Interpreted Cross Section D-D'.

Samples were collected using geological hammers with samples of 3-6 kilograms (kg) placed in sealed bags for shipping to analytical labs in Lima. Sample site map coordinates are recorded using hand-help GPS, outcrop descriptions and any structural measurements are recorded, and samples described and photographed by Company geologists.

Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Data Verification

Outcrop grab samples are collected from exposed outcrop, with samples placed in sealed bags and shipped to Certimins sample analytical laboratory in Lima for sample preparation, processing and ICP-MS/OES multi-element analysis. Certimin is an ISO 9000 certified assay laboratory. The selected grab samples are not necessarily representative of the grades of mineralization hosted on the property. The Companys Qualified Person, Mr. Ted OConnor, has verified the data disclosed, including prospecting and outcrop sampling procedures and analytical data. The program is designed to include a comprehensive analytical quality assurance and control routine comprising the systematic use of Company inserted standards, blanks and field duplicate samples and internal laboratory standards.

Falchani and Macusani Drill Programs

Drill rigs will also be mobilized to Falchani and Macusani. At Falchani, drilling will focus on in-fill and expansion drilling with a focus on the re-classification (upgrading resource categories) and expansion of existing resources. At Macusani drilling will focus on newly prospected/mineralized areas extending from several existing deposits and on new areas where sampling has identified surface uranium mineralization (Please refer to Plateau Energy news release dated January 26, 2021 for details).

Option Grant

The Company also announces the granting, subject to regulatory acceptance, of an aggregate of 7,050,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company (the Options). The Options have a term of 5 years and are exercisable at a price of $2.17 per common share.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ted OConnor, P.Geo., a Director of American Lithium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About American Lithium

American Lithium is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium projects within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The company is currently focused on enabling the shift to the new energy paradigm through the continued exploration and development of its strategically located TLC lithium claystone project in the richly mineralized Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada as well as continuing to advance its Falchani lithium and Macusani uranium development projects in southeastern Peru. Both Falchani and Macusani have been through preliminary economic assessments, exhibit strong additional exploration potential and are situated near significant infrastructure.

