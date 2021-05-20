Logo
Pivotree Achieves SAP Gold Status and Expands CX Offerings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 20, 2021

As a high-level SAP Partner, Pivotree is qualified to deliver projects for all five pillars of the SAP CX suite, further enabling brands to implement Frictionless Commerce initiatives

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Frictionless Commerce solutions, today announced it has achieved SAP Gold Status. In addition to being recognized as a high-level SAP partner, Pivotree is qualified to deliver projects for all five pillars of the SAP CX suite in the United States, enhancing the company's capabilities to implement Frictionless Commerce projects for businesses deploying enterprise-level technology from SAP.

"Today's announcement puts Pivotree in an exclusive position in the global SAP partner community," said James Urbati, GM of Commerce at Pivotree. "Our Gold status illustrates to relevant SAP stakeholders including large global brands, leading SAP talent, and members of our SAP channel partners that Pivotree performs at a high level across our entire business and is a leader in delivering SAP CX-based solutions."

SAP is a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions, and its CX (Customer Experience) suite helps companies understand their customers and engage them with hyper-personalized experiences.

The ability to design, build, and manage all five pillars of the SAP CX suite supports Pivotree's mission to deliver truly Frictionless Commerce experiences across all touchpoints, including Commerce, Marketing, Sales, and Service. Using the final pillar, Customer Data Cloud (CDC), Pivotree provides a single source of truth for customer data, eliminating the potential for friction at any point in the value chain.

"Pivotree has partnered closely with SAP since 2013, and their continued innovation in eCommerce customer experiences aligns with our mission to advance a world of Frictionless Commerce," said Greg Wong, CRO at Pivotree. "With the addition of the Sales and Service pillars, we can deliver a true end-to-end SAP CX technology strategy, as well as implement these platforms individually and integrate them with other technology solutions. Pivotree is one of a select number of SAP partners with this capability, and now one of the few to achieve Gold status."

To learn more about Pivotree SAP solutions, visit pivotree.com/platforms/sap-customer-experience/.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pivotree-achieves-sap-gold-status-and-expands-cx-offerings-301295445.html

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

