DCM is Helping Healthcare Providers Adapt to a Rapidly Changing Market with Its Innovative Communications and Workflow Management Solutions





DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (DCM or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is playing an important role as a preeminent solutions partner to the Canadian healthcare market, which has been significantly disrupted by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. DCMs communications and technology-enabled workflow solutions are used by many of Canadas leading healthcare organizations, including the countrys largest provincial health provider, its largest laboratory service provider, and its largest pharmacy retailer, as well as by many hospital networks, clinics and other healthcare enterprises across the country.









Since the pandemic began, healthcare organizations have been thrust into a new reality of patient care that is taxing their staff as traditional services have been postponed. DCMs technology-enabled solutions, combined with our national logistics capabilities and manufacturing scale, have helped our clients adapt to a crisis that many were unprepared for and automate and streamline many of their daily functions, said Jason Kosman, Senior Director of Sales, Healthcare of DCM. Our expertise in the healthcare sector is both helping improve patient experience and maintaining high standards of reporting and compliance for our healthcare clients.









The Companys innovative healthcare solutions are built around DCM | Flex, a proprietary marketing and operational workflow platform, which delivers critical clinical-compliant, on-demand, communications and patient facing collateral, digital asset management, and logistics services. DCMs healthcare solutions also include positive patient identification systems and asset tracking, all accessed through a secure tech-infrastructure.









DCM has been serving the healthcare industry for more than 50 years and the sector represented approximately 11% of the Companys $260 million in total revenue in fiscal 2020. Today, DCM manages more than 20,000 SKUs within its healthcare portfolio, with applications ranging from clinical and operational support services, patient facing communications, and laboratory and patient identification systems, all while connecting and streamlining important back-end processes.









No single industry has been as important to Canadians or has been as challenged over the last year as healthcare, and that likely will continue, said Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM. We are proud of the role we play across the entire healthcare spectrum, throughout the integral patient journey, both in and out of hospitals. DCMs solutions directly enable frontline healthcare workers to combat the pandemic. The data driven analytics our solutions provide to administrators allows them to manage their departments and services efficiently, and within their ever-challenging budgets.









ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.









DCM is a communication solutions partner that adds value for large enterprises by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. Our technology-enabled content and workflow management capabilities solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory requirements of Canadas leading enterprises. We pair customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology, and services to power our clients go-to-market strategies. We help our clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place.









Our extensive experience has positioned us as experts at providing communication solutions across many verticals, including the financial, retail, healthcare, cannabis, energy, and public sectors. Thanks to our locations throughout Canada and in the United States, we meet our clients varying needs with scale, speed, and efficiency no matter how large or complex the ask - delivered through our technology-enabled service model.









Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.









Forward-looking statements









Certain statements in this press release constitute forward looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as may, would, could, will, expect, anticipate, estimate, believe, intend, plan, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCMs current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.









These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees that future performance or results will be achieved, including the continued impact of COVID-19 on the Canadian economy and its healthcare system. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Additional factors are discussed under the headings Liquidity and capital resources and Risks and Uncertainties in DCMs managements discussion and analysis, annual information form, and other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).









Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





