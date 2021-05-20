DCM is Helping Healthcare Providers Adapt to a Rapidly Changing Market with Its Innovative Communications and Workflow Management Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DCM is Helping Healthcare Providers Adapt to a Rapidly Changing Market with Its Innovative Communications and Workflow Management Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (DCM or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is playing an important role as a preeminent solutions partner to the Canadian healthcare market, which has been significantly disrupted by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. DCMs communications and technology-enabled workflow solutions are used by many of Canadas leading healthcare organizations, including the countrys largest provincial health provider, its largest laboratory service provider, and its largest pharmacy retailer, as well as by many hospital networks, clinics and other healthcare enterprises across the country.



Since the pandemic began, healthcare organizations have been thrust into a new reality of patient care that is taxing their staff as traditional services have been postponed. DCMs technology-enabled solutions, combined with our national logistics capabilities and manufacturing scale, have helped our clients adapt to a crisis that many were unprepared for and automate and streamline many of their daily functions, said Jason Kosman, Senior Director of Sales, Healthcare of DCM. Our expertise in the healthcare sector is both helping improve patient experience and maintaining high standards of reporting and compliance for our healthcare clients.



The Companys innovative healthcare solutions are built around DCM | Flex, a proprietary marketing and operational workflow platform, which delivers critical clinical-compliant, on-demand, communications and patient facing collateral, digital asset management, and logistics services. DCMs healthcare solutions also include positive patient identification systems and asset tracking, all accessed through a secure tech-infrastructure.



DCM has been serving the healthcare industry for more than 50 years and the sector represented approximately 11% of the Companys $260 million in total revenue in fiscal 2020. Today, DCM manages more than 20,000 SKUs within its healthcare portfolio, with applications ranging from clinical and operational support services, patient facing communications, and laboratory and patient identification systems, all while connecting and streamlining important back-end processes.



No single industry has been as important to Canadians or has been as challenged over the last year as healthcare, and that likely will continue, said Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM. We are proud of the role we play across the entire healthcare spectrum, throughout the integral patient journey, both in and out of hospitals. DCMs solutions directly enable frontline healthcare workers to combat the pandemic. The data driven analytics our solutions provide to administrators allows them to manage their departments and services efficiently, and within their ever-challenging budgets.



To read more about DCMs healthcare solutions visit www.DCMHealthcareSolutions.com.



ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.



DCM is a communication solutions partner that adds value for large enterprises by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. Our technology-enabled content and workflow management capabilities solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory requirements of Canadas leading enterprises. We pair customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology, and services to power our clients go-to-market strategies. We help our clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place.



Our extensive experience has positioned us as experts at providing communication solutions across many verticals, including the financial, retail, healthcare, cannabis, energy, and public sectors. Thanks to our locations throughout Canada and in the United States, we meet our clients varying needs with scale, speed, and efficiency no matter how large or complex the ask - delivered through our technology-enabled service model.



Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.



Forward-looking statements



Certain statements in this press release constitute forward looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as may, would, could, will, expect, anticipate, estimate, believe, intend, plan, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCMs current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.



These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees that future performance or results will be achieved, including the continued impact of COVID-19 on the Canadian economy and its healthcare system. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Additional factors are discussed under the headings Liquidity and capital resources and Risks and Uncertainties in DCMs managements discussion and analysis, annual information form, and other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).



Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005345/en/

0 / 5 (0 votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment