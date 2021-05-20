Consumers Have 'Two Summers in One' Mentality as Memorial Day Approaches, Frito-Lay U.S. Snack Index Finds

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Consumers Have 'Two Summers in One' Mentality as Memorial Day Approaches, Frito-Lay U.S. Snack Index Finds

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Results flip: In 2020, more than 80 percent of Americans were staying home for Memorial Day; this year, 80 percent are gearing up to go out

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, May 20, 2021

PLANO, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day kicks off an anticipated 'breakout summer' as consumers catch up on activities they missed out on last year, and however and wherever consumers are celebrating, snacks will be plentiful.

(PRNewsfoto/Frito-Lay North America)

Salty snacks is the No. 1 food contributor to sales growth at retail and Frito-Lay is ready to meet the snacking demand.

Frito-Lay's latest U.S. Snack Index1, a poll focused on consumers' snacking habits, found that eight in 10 (80 percent) indicated they have already made plans for Memorial Day, including many activities outside the house like attending a barbecue, spending time at the park, visiting the beach, traveling or playing outdoor sports. The results are a drastic difference to 2020 data where 82 percent of consumers noted they planned to stay at home alone for the holiday. Additionally, 50 percent of vaccinated adults said they plan to spend time with people outside of their household for Memorial Day.

Regardless of consumers' Memorial Day plans, the Snack Index found that snacks remain essential to summer. Eight in 10 cite summer snacks as a staple of the season (84 percent) or are essential to moments they enjoy (80 percent).

"Overall, the home continues to be central for snacking and gatherings; however, as the world reopens and vaccinations continue, consumers are venturing out again," said Mike Del Pozzo, chief customer officer, Frito-Lay North America. "With salty snacks being the No. 1 food contributor to sales growth at retail, Frito-Lay is ready to meet consumer snacking demand wherever they snack."

Additional market trends and U.S. Snack Index highlights show:
Both in-person leisure and everyday activities this summer are coming back but some pandemic behaviors are here to stay.

  • Consumers are returning to in-person shopping and dining at an accelerated pace from drug stores, to convenience, to big-box retailers and quick-service restaurants.
  • More people are getting snacks in-person at the grocery store (a 14-point increase from 2020). One-third (35 percent) are picking up snacks at convenience stores an area that has seen a large uptick as consumers get out more.
  • But, eCommerce is here to stay as consumers are now used to purchases at the push of a button. Frito-Lay anticipates eCommerce to double by 2025 and online snack sales are up approximately 73 percent year-over-year.

Consumers are trying both new snacks and bold flavors, but the classics remain a steady favorite.

  • When choosing a summer snack, the most important thing to consumers is convenience or having tried-and-true favorites (89 percent).
  • Chips are the top snack to stock up on for nearly all summer activities and two in three say they prefer to stick with the classic, traditional flavors this summer.
  • However, Americans are getting more adventurous compared to last year, with people preferring new, spicy and bold flavors (25 percent in 2020 vs. 32 percent in 2021).
  • This is exponentially higher among Millennials and Gen Z, with 45 percent saying they prefer new, spicy and bold flavors this summer.

Snacking habits and summer plans vary across the United States.

  • More than a quarter of people in Los Angeles (29 percent), Baltimore/D.C. (27 percent) and Houston (26 percent) say they expect to snack more this summer compared to a typical, pre-pandemic summer.
  • Summer activities differ across markets as the world begins to open up. Los Angeles shows strong interest in spending more time among other people at restaurants, sporting events and concerts, while Dallas shows interest in spending more time outdoors this summer (63 percent).

"The pandemic has caused companies to find creative ways to meet consumer snacking demand," said Elizabeth Avery, president & CEO, SNAC International, the global trade association representing the snack food industry. "We have seen drastic shifts in consumer preferences and habits from the flavors and types of snacks consumers choose to how snacks are making it to their doorstep. As we approach Memorial Day and beyond, we can expect some behaviors learned in the pandemic to become a mainstay."

For more information, visit FritoLay.com/SnackIndex.

1Survey Methodology
This poll was conducted on April 28, 2021 April 30, 2021 among a national sample of 2,199 Adults. Interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of Adults based on age, educational attainment, gender, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

About Frito-Lay North America
Frito-Lay North America is the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, https://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-have-two-summers-in-one-mentality-as-memorial-day-approaches-frito-lay-us-snack-index-finds-301295439.html

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment