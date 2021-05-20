ARK Investment Cuts Taiwan Semiconductor, Splunk

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)'s ARK Investment Management LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The guru curbed the position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) by 91.18%, impacting the portfolio by -1.19%.

The dedicated chip foundry has a market cap of $574.83 billion and an enterprise value of $561.51 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 29.78% and return on assets of 20.35% are outperforming 92% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.86 is above the industry median of 1.6.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51% of outstanding shares, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%.

Splunk

The guru's Splunk Inc. (SPLK) position was reduced by 99.56%, impacting the portfolio by -0.91%.

The company, which provides software for machine log analysis, has a market cap of $18.92 billion and an enterprise value of $19.69 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -52.29% and return on assets of -16.35% are underperforming 86% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.71.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.47% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) ' Renaissance Technologies with 0.87%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.62% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57%.

CRISPR Therapeutics

The firm trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) by 20.38%. The trade had an impact of -0.86% on the portfolio.

The gene-editing company has a market cap of $8.54 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of -29.68% and return on assets of -26.78% are underperforming 57% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 29.38.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include Simons' firm with 10.94% of outstanding shares, Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

PayPal

The guru trimmed the position in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) by 35.02%, impacting the portfolio by -0.56%.

The company, which provides electronic payment solutions, has a market cap of $285.71 billion and an enterprise value of $281.56 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.48% and return on assets of 8% are outperforming 91% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.46 is below the industry median of 0.33.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Fisher with 0.94% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38% and Segalas with 0.30%.

Pinterest

The firm reduced its position in Pinterest Inc. (PINS) by 49.51%, impacting the portfolio by -0.53%.

The online product and idea discovery platform has a market cap of $37.12 billion and an enterprise value of $35.12 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 1 out of 10. The return on equity of -0.43% and return on assets of -0.36% are underperforming 58% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 15.7.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.99% of outstanding shares, followed by Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25%.

Pacific Biosciences

The guru trimmed the position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) by 25.27%, impacting the portfolio by -0.50%.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and an enterprise value of $4.61 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 1 out of 10. The return on equity of -34.99% and return on assets of -12.27% are underperforming 69% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.24.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.98% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm with 0.39% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

