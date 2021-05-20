Logo
With Termite Swarm Season Underway, New Terminix Survey Highlights Misconceptions about Termite Damage

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



Terminix (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential pest and termite+control services, recently partnered with The Harris Poll to gauge homeowners sentiments on common pests, including termites.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005673/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)



Of the more than 1,300 respondents surveyed in the Harris Poll, a surprising 65% of homeowners admitted they rarely think about termite damage when it comes to their own home. Additionally, 20% say if they saw termites in their home, they would prefer to handle it themselvesa mistaken belief that using+DIY+methods+for+termite+control are as effective as using a professional.



While Terminix treats for termites year-round, activity really picks up in the spring and early summer when termite swarms impact cities across the country, said Lance Martin, Terminix Senior Vice President of Field Operations. Once a home is infested, termite+damage+repair+can+be+extremely+costly, so having annual termite coverage in place from a licensed, professional pest management company is the best protection against these damaging and costly pests.



Termite swarms are weather-driven events that typically occur on warm, sunny, calm days following a spring rain. During a swarm, winged termites leave their existing colony to find a mate and establish new colonies.



When a homeowner detects a termite swarm, whether inside or outside their home, it could mean the house is infested and may have already suffered damage, said Doug Webb, B.C.E., a technical manager for Terminix with over 38 years of experience with the pests. Identifying a swarm allows the homeowner to take action and alleviate a problem that may have otherwise remained hidden.



Termites+are+found+in+every+state+except+Alaska and cause more than %245+billion+in+damage+annually. Because termites generally eat homes from the inside out, they often go unnoticed by unsuspecting homeowners. Termite colonies can remain hidden behind walls and other structural elements for years before they are detected and the extent of damage becomes evident. Further, termite damage is rarely covered by homeowners insurance, leaving unknowing homeowners responsible for expensive out-of-pocket repairs.



While the help of a trained professional is the most effective way to eliminate termites, homeowners can take simple steps to make their home less inviting to these wood-destroying pests, including:





  • Fix roof and plumbing leaks. The moisture allows termites to survive above ground.





  • Clean and repair gutters. Gutters that do not drain properly allow water to accumulate near the foundation.





  • Eliminate wood-to-soil contact. Any wood that simultaneously touches the soil and the home can provide termites with direct access to the structure. This includes keeping firewood or other wood debris from being stacked against the side of a home.





  • Keep mulch or soil from piling up directly against the home.





  • Schedule an annual termite inspection with a trained professional. Prompt treatment and regular inspections can save thousands of dollars in damage repair.





For more information or to schedule a free termite inspection, visit Terminix.com or call 1-800-TERMINIX.



Methodology



The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Terminix from April 21st 23rd, 2021 among 1355 U.S. homeowners ages 18 and older, among whom 622 are first time homeowners. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].



About Terminix



Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 11,400 teammates and 2.9 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com, or LinkedIn.com%2Fcompany%2Fterminix.

