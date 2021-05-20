Logo
GE Digital Receives Highest Score for Continuous Process Manufacturing Use Case in 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Manufacturing Execution Systems Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



GE+Digital today announced that it scored in the top four across these critical capabilities: in-process quality management, data management/data collection, production equipment integration, and enterprise integration architecture in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Manufacturing Execution Systems report.



We are honored to receive this recognition for our MES solution from Gartner, said Richard Kenedi, General Manager of GE Digitals Manufacturing and Digital Plant business. We believe this report acknowledges the importance of providing innovative industrial software that serves the breadth of critical manufacturing processes.



Critical capabilities are attributes that differentiate products / services in a class in terms of their quality and performance, said Rick Franzosa, Senior Director, Analyst, Supply Chain for Gartner. We believe this research helps supply chain technology leaders match their technology needs with the capabilities of the market. Differentiation in this market comes from the product specific focus on particular capabilities, manufacturing systems, and / or industries.



GE Digitals flagship MES software, Proficy Plant Applications, is an operations management solution for process, discrete, and companies that require a single solution for both process and discrete manufacturing spanning food and beverage and consumer packaged goods to aviation and electronics. This MES solution collects and analyzes data, and helps manage highly automated, fast-moving processes as well as slower moving, labor-intensive jobs.



Proven and developed for 25+ years with thousands of implementations around the world, Proficy Plant Applications automates and integrates information-related activities for managing production execution and performance optimization. It helps balance competing priorities of production operations for maximized operational effectiveness and profitability. As a single, seamless MES solution across manufacturing environments, Proficy Plant Applications reduces costs and saves time.



To download the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Manufacturing Execution Systems report, click here.



See more information about GE Digitals Manufacturing solutions here.



+++



Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Manufacturing Execution Systems, Rick Franzosa, Christian Hestermann, 11 May 2021



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartners research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About GE Digital



GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digitals product portfolio including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com%2Fdigital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005352/en/

