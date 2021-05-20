Optiv Recognized as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Award Winner for Microsoft Security System Integrator of the Year





Optiv Security, an end-to-end cybersecurity solutions partner, today announced it has been named a Microsoft Security 20/20 award winner for the Security System Integrator of the Year category for its demonstrated excellence in innovation, integration and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.





In our rapidly evolving business landscape, many organizations struggle to secure the cloud while still enabling and supporting the business. No matter where you are in the cloud security journey, Optiv is the proven strategic partner for secure business transformation, said Ahmed Shah, senior vice president of alliances and ecosystems for Optiv. We are proud to be recognized as Microsofts Security System Integrator of the Year for our end-to-end services and solutions for Microsoft.









Optivs complete portfolio of services also supports clients with Azure and Microsoft 365 transformation, business and technical integrations and operational excellence. Optiv solutions available in the Azure marketplace include:















Azure+Defender+for+IoT+Services - Comprehensive internet of things (IoT) and ICS security from Optiv with Azure Defender for IoT.









Azure+Access+Management - Consulting services to help ensure that Azure implementation meets business and security requirements.









Data+Governance+and+Protection - Optimize data governance and protection programs within an Azure environment to ensure visibility, compliance, quality, and control.













The pandemic changed our perspective on work, home life, and security, presenting new challenges and new opportunities, said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Security, Compliance, and Identity at Microsoft Corp. I am so proud of the way our industry partners responded with innovation, compassion, resilience and a determination to help protect people and organizations around the world. We are delighted to recognize the excellence of these leaders at the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 awards.









Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their industry peers who align to Microsofts core values and have delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions and services during the past year. MISA was established to help further the security ecosystem, fostering an environment where solution providers can collaborate to create a future thats safer for people and organizations alike.









Optiv is a security solutions integrator one-stop trusted partner with a singular focus on cybersecurity. Our end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities span risk management and transformation, cyber digital transformation, threat management, cyber operations, identity and data management, and integration and innovation, helping organizations realize stronger, simpler and more cost-efficient cybersecurity programs that support business requirements and outcomes. At Optiv, we are modernizing cybersecurity to enable clients to innovate their consumption models, integrate infrastructure and technology to maximize value, achieve measurable outcomes, and realize complete solutions and business alignment. For more information about Optiv, please visit us at www.optiv.com.





