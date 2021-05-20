Updated: Selectis Health Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Greenwood Village, Colorado, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (Currently in a rebranding effort to Selectis Health, Inc.) ( GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company") today reported net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $240,566, or $0.01 per diluted share. Total revenue increased 49.6% to $5.76 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $3.85 million for the same period of 2020.



FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Record revenue of $5,762,843 in 1Q21 versus revenue of $3,851,601 in 1Q20, a growth rate of 49.6% year-over-year;

Net Income (loss) of $240,566 in 1Q21 versus net income of $53,600 in 1Q20, a growth rate of 348.8% year-over-year;

Earnings (loss) per Share of $0.01 per share in 1Q21 versus net income of $0.00 per share in 1Q20, a growth rate of 100% year-over-year;

Reopening of our Oklahoma City facility;

Implemented rebranding to Selectis Health;

Addition of new President and COO, Randy Barker;

Implementation of new expense platform.



During the first quarter of 2021 we successfully reopened our Oklahoma City facility. The Company spent almost $1M updating and renovating this facility. We hired an exemplary director and have begun to build out the remaining infrastructure to ensure this property will not only add value to our portfolio of healthcare facilities, but it will help in the revitalization of this corner of Oklahoma City, providing exceptional service to our residents and patients. We opened our doors on March 26 and are very pleased to announce we have several residents already and will begin our Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) certification process in order to begin billing, said Lance Baller, CEO of Selectis Health. We now operate seven of our properties and will continue to see growth come from within our current portfolio as we optimize our operations at these facilities. The Leadership team is still committed to finding future healthcare facilities that will enhance our portfolio and drive increased shareholder value and quality healthcare. As a result of the increased number of COVID-19 exposures in our facilities our first quarter earnings were slightly positive. We have observed that it takes three to six months per facility to recover from a COVID exposure in our rural settings. Additionally, our Tulsa facility is dealing with damage sustained during the extreme cold weather and the census is at a reduced level until the repairs are completed within the next sixty days. We continue to remain vigilant with our COVID protocols in our facilities and will continue to adhere to state and local guideless to protect and safeguard our residents and their families, especially as we begin to welcome their loved ones back to visit in our centers due to increasing availability of vaccines. We expect to have a COVID tailwind over the coming weeks and months and look forward to sharing the news of our success with all of our stakeholders.

Total Revenue

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, total revenue increased 49.6% to $5.76 million, compared to $3.85 million for the comparable period in 2020. The higher total revenue reflects our focus on our transition of our business model.

Net Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, net income was $240,556, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $54,101, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the comparable period of 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Companys normalized after-tax margin was 4.17%.

General and Administrative Expense Ratio

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the G&A ratio was 36.4% compared to 8.9% in 2020. This change reflects increased cost of operating healthcare facilities, rather than simply renting to tenants.

Balance Sheet

Cash and investments at the company amounted to $3.81 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $4.00 million as of December 31, 2020.

Cash Flow

Operating cash flow used for the three months ended March 31, 2021, amounted to ($664,847), compared to $252,424 for the comparable period of 2020, a decrease of 363%. This is primarily due to reopening of the Oklahoma City facility, and extra cost incurred, as well as lower revenues and increased costs due to COVID-19 including one time payments incurred in the period.

Conference Call

SUMMARY OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 3,378,862 $ 3,567,437 Restricted Cash 410,866 410,866 Accounts Receivable, Net 2,272,978 1,931,569 Prepaid Expenses and Other 741,692 682,949 Investments in Debt Securities 24,387 24,387 Total Current Assets 6,828,785 6,617,208 Long Term Assets Property and Equipment, Net 38,015,253 38,238,367 Goodwill 1,076,908 1,076,908 Total Assets $ 45,920,946 $ 45,932,483 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities $ 3,282,997 $ 3,196,178 Accounts Payable Related Parties 72,800 9,900 Dividends Payable 7,500 7,500 Current Maturities of Long Term Debt, Net of Discount of $751 and $1,714, respectively 12,502,972 19,299,156 Debt Related Parties, Net of discount of $3,234 and $3,234, respectively 1,121,766 1,121,766 Total Current Liabilities 16,988,035 23,634,500 Debt, Net of discount of $416,865 and $450,879, respectively 25,215,666 18,830,444 Lease Security Deposit 250,100 251,600 Total Liabilities 42,453,801 42,716,544 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred Stock: Series A - No Dividends, $2.00 Stated Value, Non-Voting; 2,000,000 Shares Authorized, 200,500 Shares Issued and Outstanding 401,000 401,000 Series D - 8% Cumulative, Convertible, $1.00 Stated Value, Non-Voting; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized, 375,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding 375,000 375,000 Common Stock - $0.05 Par Value; 50,000,000 Shares Authorized, 26,866,379 and 26,866,379 Shares Issued and Outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,343,319 1,343,319 Additional Paid-In Capital 10,331,065 10,331,065 Accumulated Deficit (8,795,844 ) (9,036,400 ) Total Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. Stockholders Equity 3,654,540 3,413,984 Noncontrolling Interests (187,395 ) (198,045 ) Total Equity 3,467,145 3,215,939 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 45,920,946 $ 45,932,483

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue Rental Revenue $ 390,386 $ 521,012 Healthcare Revenue 5,372,457 3,330,589 Total Revenue 5,762,843 3,851,601 Expenses Property Taxes, Insurance and Other Operating 3,544,730 2,331,744 General and Administrative 2,098,327 343,063 Provision for Bad Debts 24,134 206,608 Acquisition Costs - 14,891 Depreciation and Amortization 401,023 387,218 Total Expenses 6,068,214 3,283,524 Income from Operations (305,371 ) 568,077 Other Income Interest Expense 543,543 505,270 Gain on Forgiveness of PPP Loan (675,598 ) - Other Income (432,022 ) - Total Other (Income) Expense (564,077 ) 505,270 Net Income 258,706 62,807 Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (10,650 ) (1,707 ) Net Income Attributable to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. 248,056 61,100 Series D Preferred Dividends (7,500 ) (7,500 ) Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 240,556 $ 53,600 Per Share Data: Net Income per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.00 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 26,866,379 27,441,040 Diluted 27,605,688 27,441,040

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This earnings release and the Companys accompanying oral remarks contain forward-looking statements regarding its 2021 guidance, as well as its plans, expectations, and the Companys expectations regarding future developments. Actual results could differ materially due to numerous known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the headings Forward-Looking Statements, and Risk Factors, in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

These reports can be accessed under the investor relations tab of the Companys website or on the SECs website at sec.gov . Given these risks and uncertainties, the Company can give no assurances that its forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or developments projected or contemplated by its forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this release represent the Companys judgment as of the date of this release, except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations.

