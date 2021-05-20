Logo
Mindtree to acquire NxT Digital Business of L&T

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Acquisition to enhance Mindtree's cloud-based IoT and AI capabilities for Industry 4.0

PR Newswire

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, May 20, 2021

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire the NxT Digital Business, the cloud based IoT and AI platform for Industry 4.0 of L&T Group.

Mindtree Logo

The NxT Digital Business, was founded as a startup with broad digital capabilities within L&T. It has played an instrumental role in extensive applications of IoT technology and digitalization of many aspects of L&T's operations where numerous assets were connected and factories were digitalized to make the company's operations data driven for objective decision making. NxT Digital Business leverages the Group's deep industry domain expertise with emerging technologies like industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning and augmented and virtual reality, geospatial and cybersecurity applications to deliver disruptive business outcomes for its global customers.

Mindtree and NxT Digital Business' combined offerings will bring scale and market agility to meet the growing end-to-end digital transformation demands of customers. That will help accelerate the journey to Industry 4.0, which involves smart automation of industry and manufacturing to gain agility and customer-centricity. Mindtree will leverage NxT Digital Business' capabilities across several industry segments in integrating sensors and telemetry data with its advanced data analytics and insights leadership to drive digitization across the manufacturing and engineering value chain, deliver tangible operational efficiencies and a differentiated customer experience.

"There is a huge opportunity ahead as global manufacturers and industrial companies are increasingly adopting Industry 4.0 focused smart solutions, systems, and processes, but are struggling to leverage data and analytics to drive efficiency and competitive advantage," said Mr. S. N. Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro Limited. "NxT Digital Business experience, talent, expertise and credentials, coupled with Mindtree's global scale, technology leadership, and deep understanding of domain and delivery, are a powerful combination of focus and capabilities to meet clients' requirements."

"Industrial and manufacturing companies are starting to adopt digital technologies across the value chain, but need a partner with expertise to strategically connect the dots and generate business value from their data," said Mr. Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Mindtree Limited. "The acquisition will complement our significant strengths in reimagining consumer experience, positioning us as one of the leading partners for leveraging data and analytics to drive insights and deliver transformational services to our clients."

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 270 enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 23,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd

For more information, contact: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindtree-to-acquire-nxt-digital-business-of-lt-301296151.html

SOURCE Mindtree

