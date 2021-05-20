Top 1st-Quarter Trades of Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management

Trian Fund Management, the firm co-founded by Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio), Peter May and Edward Green, disclosed this week that the firm's top trades during the first quarter included a new position in Ferguson PLC ( FERG, Financial) and reductions to its holdings in Proctor & Gamble Co. ( PG, Financial) and Mondelez International Inc. ( MDLZ, Financial). The firm also disclosed that it boosted in May its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC ( JHG, Financial) according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

The New York-based firm invests in a wide range of public equity and alternative securities using fundamental analysis, focusing on undervalued securities.

As of March 31, Trian's $8.46 billion equity portfolio contains nine stocks, with one new position and a turnover ratio of 19%. The top five sectors in terms of weight are consumer staples, industrials, financial services, communication services and consumer discretionary, representing 39.90%, 23.68%, 17.33%, 12.71% and 6.38% of the equity portfolio.

Real-time trade: Janus Henderson Group

Trian disclosed on Tuesday that it owns 20,667,628 shares of Janus Henderson Group ( JHG, Financial), up 0.32% from the May 11 holding of 20,601,246 shares and 26.51% from the December 2020-quarter holding of 16,366,612. The shares traded around $36.99 on Tuesday; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.33.

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based asset management company's financial strength and profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 8, debt ratios that outperform over 70% of global competitors and an operating margin that is near a 10-year high and has increased approximately 2.3% per year on average over the past five years.

New buy during March quarter: Ferguson PLC

Trian purchased 13,212,239 shares of Ferguson ( FERG, Financial), giving the stake 18.38% weight in its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $121.04 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.53.

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based industrial distribution company's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include expanding profit margins and returns outperforming over 83% of global competitors.

Other gurus with positions in Ferguson include Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

Proctor & Gamble

Trian disclosed on May 6 that it owns 5,791,751 shares of Proctor & Gamble ( PG, Financial), down 34.81% from the March-quarter holding of 8,884,877 shares. The real-time pick follows the selling of 938,847 shares during the first quarter, impacting the position -9.56% and the equity portfolio -1.93%. The May 6 trade impacted the equity portfolio -4.92%.

GuruFocus ranks the Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 2.4% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 93% of global competitors.

Mondelez

Trian sold 2,857,861 shares of Mondelez ( MDLZ, Financial), trimming the position 23.35% and the equity portfolio 2.47%.

GuruFocus ranks the Chicago-based snack producer's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins that outperform over 87% of global competitors.

Disclosure: Long Proctor & Gamble.

