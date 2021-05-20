Thursday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks traded in the green on Thursday, reversing the losses of the past days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.67% to 34,121, the S&P 500 Index jumped 1.1% to 4,162 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.71% at 13,527.

Gainers

Hormel Foods Corp. ( HRL ) +8.4%

Cintas Corp. ( CTAS ) +1.9%

Arista Networks Inc. ( ANET ) +4.3%

Paycom Software Inc. ( PAYC ) +3.7%

Losers

Ralph Lauren Corp. ( RL ) -7.2%

Gap Inc. ( GPS ) -4.1%

L Brands Inc. ( LB ) -4.1%

PVH Corp. ( PVH ) -4.0%

Delta Air Lines Inc. ( DAL ) -2.2%

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green.The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 1.00%, Germany's Dax gained 1.70%, France's CAC 40 was up 1.29% and Spain's Ibex 35 inched up 0.59%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.19%, India's BSE Sensex retreated 0.68%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.50% and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.11%.

Copart releases earnings report

Shares of Copart Inc. ( CPRT, Financial) gained more than 1.5% on Thursday to $123.09 after the company posted its fiscal third-quarter results.

Copart's revenue grew 33.4% year over year to $733.91million, beating expectations by $101.26 million. The company posted earnings of $1.09 per share, topping estimates of 80 cents.

The increase in gross profit was $138.7 million, or 57.2%; and an increase in net income of $139.3 million, or 94.5%, respectively.

For the nine months ended April 30, 2021, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $1.9 billion, $985.6 million, and $680.5 million, respectively.

Copart's shares have gained 2% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 11%.

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) initiated a new 13,982-share position in the stock, while Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) boosted his holding 49% to 4,760 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

