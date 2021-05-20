TrustCo announces annual meeting results and implementation of reverse stock split

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TrustCo announces annual meeting results and implementation of reverse stock split

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

GLENVILLE, N.Y., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, TRST) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Company announced that the following individuals were elected as directors to serve terms expiring at the 2022 annual meeting: Lisa M. Lucarelli, Thomas O. Maggs, Anthony J. Marinello MD, PhD, Robert J. McCormick, Kimberly A. Russell, and Frank B. Silverman, with each director securing more than 90% of votes cast. Shareholders also expressed strong support for the advisory resolution on the compensation of the companys executive officers. Likewise, the shareholders approved a reverse stock split of TrustCos Common Stock at a ratio of 1 for 5 and an amendment to TrustCos Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of TrustCo Common Stock at a ratio of 1 for 5 and a corresponding proportionate reduction in TrustCos authorized Common Stock. Finally, the Company announced that the shareholders ratified the selection of Crowe, LLP as the Companys independent auditors for 2021.

The Company declared that it anticipates that it will implement the approved reverse stock split effective on May 28, 2021 and indicated that the dividend announced on May 18, 2021, payable July 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 4, 2021, will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split. The split-adjusted quarterly cash dividend will be $0.340625 per share, or $1.3625 per share on an annualized basis.

In a letter to be mailed to all shareholders of record, Chairman, President, and CEO Robert J. McCormick said This is great news for the company and is expected to better position us in the stock market with a share price that we believe will be attractive to a broader pool of investors. Separately, Mr. McCormick also said We are very grateful for the strong shareholder support for this initiative and for the members of our board of directors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.0 billion savings and loan holding company. Through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, Trustco operates 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts and Florida. Trustco has a more than 100-year tradition of providing high-quality services, including a wide variety of deposit and loan products. In addition, Trustco Banks Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. Trustco Bank is rated as one of the best performing savings banks in the country. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST. For more information, visit www.trustcobank.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this news release that are not historical, including statements regarding TrustCos intent to effect a reverse stock split, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. Examples of these factors include, but are not limited to, financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in TrustCos cautionary statements contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 26, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on May 7, 2021, and its other filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of todays date. TrustCo disclaims any obligations to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release or in the above referenced reports, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:Robert M. Leonard
Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer
(518) 381-3693


ti?nf=ODI0MDU4OSM0MTk1MDM0IzIwMTY4MDk=
b4c060bb-5596-4cdc-a69c-46bdbca4ffc8
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment