Fountainhead AM, LLC Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Bausch Health Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PULS, TPL, KKR, SPY, BLOK, EFG, MA, SCHD, VEA,
- Added Positions: AGG, IWB, JPST, VV, FVD, BHC, EFV, IJR, SCHG, IDV, BMY, VWO, IEFA, TSLA, GOOGL, SUSA, NKE, XLK, AMZN, IJH, V, QQQ, DIS, ARKK, VZ, HD, BRK.B, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, NEAR, FB, MSFT, CVX, FSKR, SCHV, EFA, NFLX, VHC, BA, IVW, JNJ, JPM,
- Sold Out: ORCL, NBIX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fountainhead AM, LLC
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 525,604 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 109,974 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 451,297 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 144,717 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.54%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 135,897 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 55,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1550.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 762 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 205,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 87,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 80.20%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 183 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Fountainhead AM, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Fountainhead AM, LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fountainhead AM, LLC.
