Fountainhead AM, LLC Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Bausch Health Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Investment company Fountainhead AM, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Bausch Health Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Oracle Corp, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, VirnetX Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fountainhead AM, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fountainhead AM, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 525,604 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 109,974 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 451,297 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 144,717 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.54% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 135,897 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%

Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 55,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1550.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 205,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 87,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 80.20%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fountainhead AM, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Fountainhead AM, LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01.