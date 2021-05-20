Kabouter Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc, Sells Open Text Corp

For the details of Kabouter Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kabouter+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kabouter Management, LLC
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 434,495 shares, 29.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 427.73%
- NICE Ltd (NICE) - 118,188 shares, 22.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.45%
- Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 531,504 shares, 22.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.52%
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 270,727 shares, 17.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 206.25%
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) - 1,845,730 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 419.99%
Kabouter Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 427.73%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.52%. The holding were 434,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Kabouter Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 206.25%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.51%. The holding were 270,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS)
Kabouter Management, LLC added to a holding in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc by 419.99%. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.22. The stock is now traded at around $4.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.45%. The holding were 1,845,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Open Text Corp (OTEX)
Kabouter Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Open Text Corp by 23.52%. The sale prices were between $44.26 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $46.8. The stock is now traded at around $46.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.98%. Kabouter Management, LLC still held 531,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.
