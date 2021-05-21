Logo
Yuexiu Property Entering into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Kingdee Group To Discuss and Build Industry Digital Platform together

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingdee Software Group Company Limited (the "Kingdee International", "Kingdee" or "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group"; Stock Code: 0268.HK) announced that Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd. (the "Kingdee", "Kingdee China") and Yuexiu Property Company Limited (the "Yuexiu Property") entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in Shenzhen Kingdee Software Park. Both sides will promote the digital and intelligent construction of Yuexiu Property and the property industry based on Kingdee Cloud Cosmic. Lin Feng, vice chairman and general manager of Yuexiu Property, Wu Wei, vice general manager of Yuexiu Property, Zhang Yong, rotating president of Kingdee China, Lin Bo, chief financial officer of Kingdee, Yang Ming, senior vice president of Kingdee, and Xing Wenji, general manager of Kingdee Wojia Cloud, were present.

Yuexiu Group is one of the top 500 Chinese enterprises. As a subsidiary of Yuexiu Group, Yuexiu Property is one of the first comprehensive property development enterprises in China. It is reported that this is not the first time for the two sides to cooperate. As early as 2002, Yuexiu Property has already started to use Kingdee's K/3 products, later upgraded to EAS system in 2009, and then applied Kingdee Cloud Cosmic products in 2020. Kingdee has been committed to helping Yuexiu Property realize digitization. Over the past 19 years, both sides have maintained friendly cooperation with each other.

Lin Feng, vice chairman and general manager of Yuexiu Property, fully affirmed the achievements of the strategic cooperation at the current stage between the two sides at the signing site. He said, "Yuexiu Property has rich experience in property development and property management. Kingdee Software is among the first-class in the fields of management software and platform structure construction. Next, Yuexiu Property will comprehensively promote Kingdee Cloud Cosmic for in-depth application. The strategic cooperation between Yuexiu Property and Kingdee is the integration of the industry advantages of the two enterprises. We hope to take this as a new starting point to deepen the strategic cooperation between the two sides."

Kingdee Cloud Cosmic once again joined hands with a 100-billion-level real estate enterprise to promote the digital and intelligent construction of Yuexiu Property and property industry, and strengthen the strategic cooperation between Kingdee and Yuexiu Property. Both sides will actively embrace advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data and the Internet of Things to boost the leapfrog development of Yuexiu Property's businesses and build an innovation service platform that would be a benchmark of the industry.

In the cooperation with Yuexiu Property, Kingdee will always adhere to the vision of "becoming the most trustworthy enterprise service platform" and provide good services. Zhang Yong, the rotating president of Kingdee China, said, "This strategic cooperation marks that both parties, on the continuation of the past and prospect of the future, carry out all-round and in-depth cooperation. Kingdee will give full play to its 28 years of enterprise service experience and Kingdee Cloud Cosmic's enterprise-grade PaaS platform capabilities to help the digital construction of Yuexiu Property and property industry."

In the era of digital economy, the need for digital transformation and intelligent upgrading have become the consensus of all enterprises. In the future, Kingdee and Yuexiu Property will conduct all-round exchanges and cooperation in the fields of construction technology, intelligent engineering, digital twin, smart community and smart property, and discuss and build industry digital platform together to jointly construct a new property ecology.

About Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited ("Kingdee International" or "Kingdee") was established in 1993. It is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0268.HK) and headquartered in Shenzhen, the PRC. Adhering to the core values of "Acting in all Conscience, with Integrity and Righteousness", the Company is committed to helping businesses achieve their growth targets and let the sun shine on every company through dedicated services. It strives to provide them with the most trusted enterprise service platform.

Through persistent efforts to explore China's Cloud enterprise service market, according to IDC, Kingdee has retained the largest share in the enterprise application software sector for fast-growing enterprises for 16 consecutive years, and has grasped the biggest share in the enterprise-grade ERM SaaS (as known as Cloud ERP) and financial Cloud services industry for the forth consecutive year. Kingdee is currently the only SaaS cloud service provider of Chinese enterprises selected into Gartner's global market guide, and has become the only Chinese SaaS company winning the 2020 IDC SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award.

Kingdee's diverse Cloud services and products are the preferred choices of leading enterprises. They include "Kingdee Cloud Cosmic" (a new generation of enterprise-grade PaaS platform), "Kingdee Cloud Constellation" (SaaS solutions for large enterprises), "Kingdee Cloud Galaxy" (SaaS solutions for medium-sized enterprises), "Kingdee Cloud Stellar" (SaaS solutions for micro and small-sized enterprises). With its strengths in management software and Cloud services, Kingdee provides services and products to more than 6.8 million enterprises, government agencies and other organizations around the world.

For further information, please contact:

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Ltd.

Cecilia Ip / Jing Fang

Tel: (852) 3641 1317 / (852) 3970 2172

Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yuexiu-property-entering-into-strategic-cooperation-agreement-with-kingdee-group-to-discuss-and-build-industry-digital-platform-together-301296642.html

SOURCE Kingdee

