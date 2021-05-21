Gracell Biotechnologies to Host Clinical Update Conference Call and Webcast on June 4, 2021 at 11:00am EDT

SUZHOU, China and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ( GRCL) (Gracell), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to present an update on the results of a Phase 1 first-in-human multicenter investigator-initiated study of the FasTCAR-enabled BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy GC012F in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. This data was accepted as poster presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
Conference call and webcast details:
Friday, June 4, 2021 @ 11:00 am ET
Investor domestic dial-in: 877-407-0784
Investor international dial-in: +1 201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13719675
Live webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations
A replay of the webcast will be available on ir.gracellbio.com shortly after the conclusion of the event for 90 days.
About Gracell
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com
