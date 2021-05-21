Sensata Technologies to Webcast Sensata Insights Teach-in on June 2, 2021





Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it will host a Teach-In describing its Data Insights Initiative, the combination of Sensata Smart & Connected with Xirgo Technologies, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Companys website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sensata.com.









Investors and Analysts can also listen to the Teach-In call live and ask questions via telephone by dialing 1 (888) 985-1951 or 1 (236) 714-4054 and referencing the Sensata Insights Teach-In, conference id: 3065801.









About Sensata Technologies









Sensata Technologies is one of the worlds leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control, and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 13 countries. Sensatas products improve safety, efficiency, and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data and telecommunications, recreational vehicle, and marine applications. Further information can be found on Sensatas website: www.sensata.com.





