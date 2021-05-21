Logo
A Trio of Stocks With Low 12-Month and Forward PEG Ratios

These could be bargain opportunities

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

When looking for bargain opportunities, investors may want to consider the following three securities, as they seem underestimated by the market. Their trailing 12-month and forward price-earnings to growth (PEG) ratios trade below 1.5, which, as of May 20, approximately matches the S&P 500's historical mean value.

The PEG ratio is calculated as the price-earnings ratio without non-recurring items (NRI) divided by the five-year Ebitda growth rate. The forward PEG ratio is calculated as the price-earnings ratio without NRI divided by the future earnings per share growth rate which is a projection for the next 5 years.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued optimistic recommendation ratings for these stocks, indicating expectations for a strong share price performance over the upcoming months.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc

The first company that makes the cut is P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc (

PTSI, Financial), a Tontitown, Arkansas-based trucking and logistics company in North America and Mexico.

As of May 20, P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc has a share price of $57.28, a price-earnings ratio of 10.61, a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 11.20% and an estimated future five-year earnings growth rate of 20%. Thus, the trailing 12-month PEG ratio is 0.95 and the forward PEG ratio is 0.53.

Thanks to an 88.42% increase over the past year, the market capitalization stands at $328 million, and the 52-week range is $27.3 to $66.285.

1395782808391143424.png

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $67 per share.

Tronox Holdings PLC

The second company that qualifies is Tronox Holdings PLC (

TROX, Financial), a Stamford, Connecticut-based global producer of chemicals that are employed in the manufacture of coatings, paints, plastics and paper.

As of May 20, Tronox Holdings PLC has a share price of $22.53, a price-earnings ratio of 3.5, a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 54.60% and an estimated future five-year earnings growth rate of 48.90%. Thus, the trailing 12-month PEG ratio is 0.06 and the forward PEG ratio is 0.07.

Thanks to a 271% increase over the past year, the market capitalization is $3.54 billion and the 52-week range is $6.15 to $23.855.

1395782868579405824.png

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for both the company's financial strength and its profitability.

On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $26.75 per share.

The Carlyle Group Inc

The third company that makes the cut is The Carlyle Group Inc (

CG, Financial), a Washington, District of Columbia-based asset management firm.

As of May 20, The Carlyle Group Inc has a share price of $42.26, a price-earnings ratio of 8.29, a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 32.20% and an estimated future five-year earnings per share growth rate of 15.74%. Thus, the trailing 12-month PEG ratio is 0.26 and the forward PEG ratio is 0.53.

Thanks to a 57.6% increase over the past year, the market capitalization is $14.98 billion, and the 52-week range is $23.48 to $45.23.

1395782931049369600.png

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $47.63 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso