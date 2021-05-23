Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of May 21

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Corning Inc. ( GLW, Financial), AppLovin Corp. ( APP, Financial), Viatris Inc. ( VTRS, Financial) and Vistra Corp. ( VST, Financial).

Corning Inc. ( GLW, Financial): Director Roger W. Ferguson Jr. bought 1,399 shares

Director Roger W. Ferguson Jr. bought 1,399 shares on May 19 at the average price of $42.89. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

Corning Inc. is an American international technology company that focuses on producing specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies for industrial and scientific applications. The company has five major business sectors: display technologies, environmental technologies, life sciences, optical communications and specialty materials. The company is also a component of the S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, and as of May 21 it traded at $43.53.

On May 29, Corning Inc. announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 29 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28.

AppLovin Corp. ( APP, Financial): President & CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares

President & CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares on May 18 at the average price of $61.01. The price of the stock has increased by 12.03% since.

AppLovin Corp. is an American mobile technology company that allows developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps through its mobile advertising and analytics platforms. The company's main platforms include MAX, AppDiscovery and SparkLabs. The company also operates Lion Studios, which works with game developers to promote and publish their mobile games. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, and as of May 21 it traded at $68.35.

On May 12, AppLovin Corp. reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31. Revenue for the quarter totaled $603.9 million, representing a year over year increase of 132%. Net loss for the quarter was $10.6 million compared to net income of $4.7 million during the same quarter of the prior year.

Viatris Inc. ( VTRS, Financial): Director Don W. Cornwell bought 2,000 shares

Director Don W. Cornwell bought 2,000 shares on May 21 at the average price of $15.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.55% since.

Viatris Inc. is an American international pharmaceutical company that was formed through the merger of Mylan and Upjohn in November of 2020. The company is also a component of the S&P 500. The company's portfolio includes more than 1,400 approved molecules for both non-communicable and infectious diseases, and its medicines are delivered to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. The company has a market capitalization of $18.5 billion, and as of May 21 it traded at $15.31.

On May 10, Viatris Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Revenue for the quarter totaled $4.4 billion, while GAAP net loss for the quarter was $1.0 billion. Adjusted Ebitda totaled $1.6 billion for the quarter and GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $849 million.

Vistra Corp. ( VST, Financial): Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares

Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares on May 17 at the average price of $15.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.64% since.

Vistra Corp. is an American energy company that provides services and products to 20 states and the District of Columbia, as well as markets in Canada and Japan. The company serves nearly 5 million residential, commercial and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas and offers over 40 renewable energy plans. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, and as of May 21 it traded at $16.68.

On May 5, Vistra Corp. announced the pricing of a private offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 to qualified institutional buyers. The notes will bear interest at the rate of 4.375% per year and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain of the issuer's current and future subsidiaries.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

