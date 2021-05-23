Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

AppLovin

AppLovin Corp. ( APP, Financial) CEO, Chairperson and 10% Owner Arash Adam Foroughi bought 100,000 shares on May 18 at a price of $61.72. The price of the stock has increased by 10.74% since then.

AppLovin is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide advanced tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their apps.

The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion. Its shares traded at $68.35 as of May 21.

For the first quarter of 2021, net loss was $10.6 million compared to net income of $4.7 million in the prior year period.

President and Chief Financial Officer Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares on May 18 at a price of $61.01. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 12.03%.

Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares on May 17 at a price of $59.23. The price of the stock has increased by 15.4% since then.

AT&T

AT&T Inc. ( T, Financial) CEO and President John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares on May 19 at a price of $28.81. The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since then.

Wireless is AT&T's largest business, contributing about 40% of revenue. The firm is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 64 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. WarnerMedia contributes a bit less than 20% of revenue with media assets that include HBO, the Turner cable networks and the Warner Brothers studios. Fixed-line business communications services, provided to a wide range of entities, provide about 15% of revenue. The consumer broadband segment (about 7% of revenue) primarily provides broadband service to 15 million households. The firm recently sold a stake in its traditional television business, which serves 17 million customers and generates about 17% of sales. This business will be removed from AT&T's financials going forward.

The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion. Its shares traded at $30.01 as of May 21.

First-quarter net income was $7.5 billion versus $4.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches bought 19,976 shares on May 20 at a price of $29.52. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.66%.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Inc. ( GBDC, Financial) CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $15.38.

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion. Its shares traded at $15.58 with a price-earnings ratio of 6.17 as of May 21.

Net income for the second fiscal quarter of 2021 was $91.3 million compared to a net loss of $229.0 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2020.

Golub bought 10,000 shares on May 18 at a price of $15.31 and 10,000 shares on May 20 at a price of $15.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since then.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 10,000 shares on May 18 at a price of $15.31 and 10,000 shares on May 20 at a price of $15.45. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.84%.

The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group Inc. ( TCS, Financial) CEO and President Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares on May 20 at a price of $12.25. The price of the stock has increased by 9.55% since then.

The Container Store Group is a U.S. based specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions. It offers a collection of multifunctional and customizable storage and organization solutions. The company consists of two segments: The Container store segment, which consists of retail stores, website, call center, installation and organizational services, and the Elfa segment, which involves designing and manufacturing component-based shelving and drawer systems and made-to-measure sliding doors.

The company has a market cap of $655.41 million. Its shares traded at $13.42 with a price-earnings ratio of 11.47 as of May 21.

Net income was $35.1 million in the quarter ended April 3, 2021 compared to $12.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. ( DDD, Financial) President and CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares on May 19 at a price of $24.71. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 9.83%.

3D Systems provides comprehensive 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers for plastics and metals, materials, software, on-demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its key end markets include healthcare, dental, aerospace, automotive and durable goods. It conducts business through various offices and facilities located throughout the Americas region, EMEA region and APAC region, generating a vast majority of its revenues from the U.S.

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion. Its shares traded at $27.14 as of May 21.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $45.2 million compared to net loss of $18.9 million for the prior-year quarter.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

