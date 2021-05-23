SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss topline results from the 24-week Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study evaluating 0.3 mg, 1 mg and 3 mg doses of aldafermin versus placebo in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:



About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.



NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases and cancer. We leverage our biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable us to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. At NGM, we aspire to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry. Visit us at www.ngmbio.comÂ for more information.