Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Therapeutic Solutions International Optimizes Targeting the "Achilles Heel" of Cancer Using Second Generation Tumor Endothelial Targeting Vaccine StemVacs-V iPSC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Data Covering Optimized Immunological Adjuvants Filed in Patent as Company Moves Towards FDA IND Application

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, May 24, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today new data demonstrating synergy between the Company's tumor blood vessel killing vaccine, StemVacs-V iPSC and specific immunological adjuvants.Â 

The data is part of a package being developed that the Company will send to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of its planning for an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing.Â  Additionally, the data was incorporated in a patent application filed today.

"The utilization of the immune response to selectively kill tumor blood vessels was demonstrated by Companies such as Batu Biologics, who obtained FDA clearance to stimulate immunity in patients using placentally derived material1. Additionally, published human and animal data showing signals of efficacy and safety using the first-generation approach2,3" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International and co-inventor. "Unfortunately, previous approaches were characterized by need for multiple donors and the possibility of batch-to-batch variation. The StemVacs-V iPSC product represents a second-generation vaccine which utilizes only one donor and is being optimized to induce superior potency and reproducibility."

StemVacs-V iPSC is a cellular product generated from a standardized inducible pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) which is differentiated into cells that resemble blood vessels which feed the tumor.Â  Additionally, StemVacs-V iPSC expresses the alpha1,3-galactosyltransferase gene which causes the cells to express to Gal alpha 1-3Gal beta-4-GlcNAc (alpha Gal). Alpha Gal is one of the most potent immune stimulating molecules in nature, evoking one of the most powerful immune responses known to man.

"We have learned from our previous experiences, as well as the experiences of our colleagues, that inducing permanent remission of tumors will not occur through a "magic bullet" approach" said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. "Accordingly, we and our collaborators have identified several synergistic approaches, for which we have filed intellectual property, that will increase our chances of optimal therapeutic outcome once we enter clinical trials."

"At Therapeutic Solutions International we are constantly seeking to perfect our therapeutic approaches because we are realistic.Â  Many times, cancer therapeutics that work in mice do not work in humans but you have to start somewhere" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor. "This is why we strive to perfect the efficacy of our approaches as much as possible in preparation for clinical trials.Â  We are committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of cancer patients."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/Â 

1Â Batu Biologics Receives FDA Clearance for First Multi-Pronged Immunotherapy Targeting the Blood Vessels that Feed Cancer | Business Wire
2Â Induction and characterization of anti-tumor endothelium immunity elicited by ValloVax therapeutic cancer vaccine | Oncotarget
3Â Safety of targeting tumor endothelial cell antigens | Journal of Translational Medicine | Full Text (biomedcentral.com)

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-optimizes-targeting-the-achilles-heel-of-cancer-using-second-generation-tumor-endothelial-targeting-vaccine-stemvacs-v-ipsc-301297580.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment