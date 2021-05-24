3 Deep Value Benjamin Graham Style Stocks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 Deep Value Benjamin Graham Style Stocks

These deep value stocks are ones I think Ben Graham might have bought for his portfolio

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Benjamin Graham believed buying stocks at a deep discount to the value of their assets was a great way to achieve reduced risk and profits in the long run.

When Graham was investing in the first few decades of the 1900s, finding these companies was relatively straightforward, although it certainly wasn't easy. There were plenty of undervalued stocks on the market because it was difficult to find financial information. But, for those who were willing to put in the leg work, the opportunities were there.

Today, thanks to the dissemination of financial information, these opportunities are few and far between. However, there do seem to be a few options on the market today. Below are three companies that appear to conform to Graham's rules on value investing from my viewpoint. However, I should point out that I have done limited research on these opportunities, and the information below should only be considered to be a starting point for further investigation.

Rubicon Technology

The first company on my list of bargain stocks is Rubicon Technology, Inc (

RBCN, Financial). This is a vertically integrated electronic materials provider specializing in monocrystalline sapphire for applications in light-emitting diodes (LEDs), optical systems and specialty electronic devices.

Combing through the company's financials, the first thing that sticks out is that it has more cash than its current market capitalization. With a market capitalization of $24.2 million at the time of writing and a net cash balance of $25.9 million, the firm has a negative enterprise value of $1.7 million.

Overall, based on its most recently reported financial figures, the stock has a book value per share of $12.40. That's compared to the current stock price of $9.90. This gives a price to book value of 0.8.

Unfortunately, the company is unprofitable. It is also cash flow negative, so it appears to be losing value as time goes on. Investors could benefit if the company manages to achieve profitability.

Nuwellis Inc

The second company that has appeared on my radar is Nuwellis Inc (

NUWE, Financial). This medical device manufacturer produces the Aquadex SmartFlow system. This system is a unique method of removing excess fluid.

The company has been treading water for the past five years, but sales are finally starting to pick up. Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $1.9 million, an increase of 18% compared to the prior-year period.

On top of this growth, the company also recently raised $18.9 million after expenses. It ended the first quarter with $27.9 million in cash and no debt. That's compared to the current market capitalization of $25.3 million.

The company has a negative enterprise value of around $2.6 million. The book value per share based on its most recent financial statements is $4.70. That's compared to the current share price of $3.90. In summary, it looks as if this is a cheap stock with growing revenues.

Nova Lifestyle Inc

Nova Lifestyle Inc (

NVFY, Financial) reported its results for the first quarter of 2021 in the middle of May. The company reported a 51% increase in sales to $3.3 million. The net loss from continuing operations was $763,537 compared to a loss of $1.01 million in the same period of 2020.

These numbers imply the company is on track to significantly reduce its overall losses for 2021. Last year, Nova lost $26 million.

It has plenty of cash on hand to fund its recovery. The furniture manufacturer ended 2020 with $8.6 million of cash on the balance sheet. In addition, the overall book value per share at the end of the period was $7.31. That's compared to the current share price of $2.81.

A lot of value is tied up in inventory. The company had net short-term creditors of $41 million at the end of the year. This may mean the overall book value is a bit harder to determine.

Graham liked to mark down the value of inventory to reflect the uncertainty of selling prices. That's something value investors might want to keep in mind.

Disclosure: The author owns no share mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar
Rupert is a committed value investor and regularly writes and invests following the principles set out by Benjamin Graham. He is the editor and co-owner of Hidden Value Stocks, a quarterly investment newsletter aimed at institutional investors. Rupert holds qualifications from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and the CFA Society of the UK. He covers everything value investing for ValueWalk and other sites on a freelance basis.