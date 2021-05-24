3 High Ebitda Margin Ratio Stock Picks

If you want to increase your likelihood to discover companies that are in a good shape from a financial standpoint, you may want to consider the following three stocks, as their trailing 12-month (TTM) Ebitda margins are beating S&P 500's 19.13% as of the writing of this article.

The Ebitda margin, which is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization divided by total revenue, is a good indicator of a company's financial health as it doesn't consider the effect of unique decisions and tax laws from the evaluation of a company's performance. These decisions are in regards to the recognition of amortization and depreciation, which may differ significantly even amid companies that operate in the same industry.

Also, in the opinion of sell-side analysts, these stocks represent a good investment proposition for the several months ahead, since they have issued positive recommendation ratings for them.

Cisco Systems Inc

The first company that qualifies is Cisco Systems Inc ( CSCO, Financial), a San Jose, California-based communication equipment distributor.

Cisco Systems Inc's Ebitda margin is 31%, as its Ebitda for the trailing twelve months ended in April 2021 was $15.105 billion and revenue was $48.846 billion over the same period.

The share price has increased by 17% over the past year to trade at $52.43 at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $221.35 billion and a 52-week range of $35.28 to $54.14.

The stock's forward dividend yield of 2.82% is based on an expected quarterly cash dividend of 37 cents per common share and Friday's closing price.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $55.82 per share.

Vanguard Group Inc dominates the group of top fund holders with 7.89% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 7.76% of shares outstanding and State Street Corp with 4.20% of shares outstanding.

Broadcom Inc

The second company that qualifies is Broadcom Inc ( AVGO, Financial), a San Jose, California-based manufacturer and distributor of various semiconductors worldwide.

Broadcom Inc's Ebitda margin is 49.32%, as its Ebitda for the trailing twelve months ended in January 2021 was $12.174 billion and revenue was $24.685 billion over the same period.

The share price has risen by nearly 63% over the past year to close at $451.24 on Friday for a market capitalization of $186.53 billion and a 52-week range of $270.505 to $495.14.

The stock's forward dividend yield of 3.2% is resulting from an expected quarterly cash dividend of $3.60 per common share and Friday's closing price.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $516.10 per share.

Capital World Investors leads the group of top fund holders with 9.56% of shares outstanding. The investment firm is followed by Vanguard Group with 8.94% of shares outstanding and Capital International Investors with 8.14% of shares outstanding.

McDonald's Corp

The third stock that makes the cut is McDonald's Corp ( MCD, Financial), a Chicago-based operator and franchisor of McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. and internationally.

McDonald's Corp's Ebitda margin for today is 49.32%, as its Ebitda for the trailing twelve months ended in March 2021 was $9.676 billion and revenue was $19.618 billion over the same period.

The share price has increased by 25.08% over the past year to close at $231.24 on Friday, determining a market capitalization of $173.11 billion and a 52-week range of $178.88 to $238.18.

The stock's forward dividend yield of 2.22% is resulting from Friday's closing price and an expected quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per common share.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $257.17 per share.

Vanguard Group dominates the group of top fund holders of the company with 8.60% of shares outstanding. The investment firm is followed by BlackRock with 6.81% of shares outstanding and State Street Corp with 4.82% of shares outstanding.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership