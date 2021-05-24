CSPi Technology Solutions Recognized as a Top Managed Service Provider in North America

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi Technology Solutions, a CSP inc. business ( CSPI), a solution provider delivering managed IT, professional IT and cloud services, announces that CRNÂ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services.



With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRNâs 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the marketâs key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.

CSPi Technology Solutions was selected for its technical expertise, its Vitalâ¢ Managed IT Services portfolio of customizable offerings and for its ability to offer level three escalations and beyond. Our MSP clients with complex technical escalations and additional IT architecture needs are seamlessly supported by our Professional Services organizationâs team of seasoned engineers.

Vitalâ¢ Managed IT Services portfolio is a comprehensive collection of service offers that are structured to allow for customization of service plans that best fit our clients technical and business requirements. Following are the service offers included in the portfolio:

Vital Monitoring and Management

Vital Managed Back Up and Disaster Recovery

Vital Managed Security Vital Managed Detection & Response Vital Auditing

Cloud Services: Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Wireless as a Service (Waas) Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Cloud Consulting Services

Staff Augmentation

âWe are excited to receive recognition once again by CRN in the CRN MSP 500, Security 100 category.Â Security continues to be one of the top focus areas for our clients that range from SMB to enterprise businesses, as well as a mix of industries including higher education, local government, and retail where each has unique IT requirements,â said Nick Monfreda, CSPiâs Vice President of Managed Services. âCSPi has launched new managed security offerings to address current security risks that impact our clients and prospects that protect and scale to meet their needs. We will continue to remain focused on expanding our services offerings and continue investments in engineering talent, training, and infrastructure.â

âEffective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities,â said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. âThe solution providers on CRNâs 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments.â

About CSPi Technology Solutions

CSPi Technology Solutions, is a solution provider that possesses the expertise and service scope â including managed IT services, professional IT services and cloud services to architect and manage a high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructure for our clients. By partnering with the best-in-class technology providers, we deliver innovative IT solutions to address our clientâs specific technical requirements that produce the desired business outcomes. We support the complete IT lifecycle benefiting our clients with rapid adoption of new technologies and time to market. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the expensive cost, our catalog of Managed IT and Cloud Services providing 24Ã365 proactive support, is the perfect choice. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries and hold specialized certifications for a variety of technologies, to include networking, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center and advanced security. For more information, please visit www.CSPitechsolutions.com .

