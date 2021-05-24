Logo
TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED APRIL 3, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company Reports Net Income of $80,000 in 2021 Compared to
Net Income of $50,000 in Prior Year

Cranford, New Jersey, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQB Symbol: TOFB) issued its results for the thirteen weeks ended April 3, 2021 today.

Net sales for the thirteen weeks ended April 3, 2021 decreased by $76,000, or 2%, to $3,150,000, from net sales of $3,226,000 for the thirteen weeks ended March 28, 2020. The Company reported net income of $80,000 ($0.02 per share basic and diluted) for the thirteen weeks ended April 3, 2021 compared to net income of $50,000 ($0.01 per share, basic and diluted) for the thirteen weeks ended March 28, 2020.

Sales of our frozen dessert and frozen food products, which consist primarily of frozen dessert products, increased slightly to $430,000 in the thirteen weeks ended April 3, 2021 from $412,000 for the thirteen weeks ended March 28, 2020. Sales of vegan cheese products decreased to $2,720,000 in the 2021 period from $2,814,000 in the 2021 period resulting from production delays.

The Companyâs gross profit increased slightly to $1,001,000 in the period ended April 3, 2021 from $996,000 in the period ended March 28, 2020. The Companyâs gross profit percentage was 32% for the period ending April 3, 2021 compared to 31% for the period ending March 28, 2020.

As of April 3, 2021, the Company had approximately $2,446,000 in cash and our working capital was approximately $4,693,000, compared with approximately $1,459,000 in cash and working capital of $4,639,000 at January 2, 2021. The increase in cash during the first quarter of 2021 was due to the $987,000 provided by operating activities, which benefitted from improved accounts receivable collection.

To date, the effects of the pandemic have not materially affected the Companyâs operations or sales.

Mr. Steven Kass, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company stated, âWe continue to be able to operate successfully, maintaining our sales and increasing our net income. We look forward to regaining our upward trajectory during the remainder of fiscal 2021,â concluded Mr. Kass.

About Tofutti Brands Inc. Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than 35 milk-free foods including cheese products, frozen desserts and prepared frozen dishes. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than 15 countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofuttiâs product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti CutieÂ® sandwiches and novelty bars. Tofutti also sells a prepared food entrÃ©e, Mintzâs BlintzesÂ®, made with Tofuttiâs milk-free cheeses such as Better Than Cream CheeseÂ® and Sour SupremeÂ®. For more information, visit www.tofutti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements. Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Companyâs future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our operations, business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Companyâs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:Steve Kass
Â Chief Executive/Financial Officer
Â (908) 272-2400
Â (908) 272-9492 (Fax)


TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share figures)

Â Thirteen
weeks ended
April 3, 2021 		Thirteen
weeksÂ ended
March 28, 2020
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
Net salesÂ $3,150Â Â $3,226Â 
Cost of salesÂ Â 2,149Â Â Â 2,230Â 
Gross profitÂ Â 1,001Â Â Â 996Â 
Operating expenses:Â Â 879Â Â Â 933Â 
Income before interest expense and income taxesÂ Â 122Â Â Â 63Â 
Interest expenseÂ Â 6Â Â Â 6Â 
Income before income taxesÂ Â 116Â Â Â 57Â 
Income tax expenseÂ Â 36Â Â Â 7Â 
Net incomeÂ $80Â Â $50Â 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
BasicÂ Â 5,154Â Â Â 5,154Â 
DilutedÂ Â 5,436Â Â Â 5,154Â 
Earnings per common share:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
BasicÂ $0.02Â Â $0.01Â 
DilutedÂ $0.02Â Â $0.01Â 


TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share figures)

Â April 3, 2021January 2, 2021
AssetsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
Current assets:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
CashÂ $2,446Â Â $1,459Â 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful
accounts and sales promotions of $472 and $457, respectively		Â Â 1,301Â Â Â 2,078Â 
InventoriesÂ Â 2,045Â Â Â 1,997Â 
Prepaid expenses and other current assetsÂ Â 63Â Â Â 88Â 
Total current assetsÂ Â 5,855Â Â Â 5,622Â 
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
Equipment, netÂ Â 132Â Â Â 135Â 
Operating lease right-of-use assetsÂ Â 197Â Â Â 224Â 
Deferred tax assetsÂ Â 83Â Â Â 83Â 
Other assetsÂ Â 39Â Â Â 19Â 
Total assetsÂ $6,306Â Â $6,083Â 
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
Liabilities and Stockholdersâ EquityÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
Current liabilities:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
SBA loan payableÂ $120Â Â $112Â 
Income taxes payableÂ Â 153Â Â Â 117Â 
Accounts payableÂ Â 551Â Â Â 219Â 
Accrued expensesÂ Â 338Â Â Â 535Â 
Total current liabilitiesÂ Â 1,162Â Â Â 983Â 
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
Convertible note payable-long term-related partyÂ Â 500Â Â Â 500Â 
SBA loan payable, net of current portionÂ Â 45Â Â Â 53Â 
Operating lease liabilitiesÂ Â 95Â Â Â 123Â 
Total liabilitiesÂ Â 1,802Â Â Â 1,659Â 
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
Stockholdersâ equity:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
Preferred stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 100,000 shares, none issued and outstandingÂ Â âÂ Â Â âÂ 
Common stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 5,153,706 sharesÂ Â 52Â Â Â 52Â 
Additional paid-in capitalÂ Â 207Â Â Â 207Â 
Retained earningsÂ Â 4,245Â Â Â 4,165Â 
Total stockholdersâ equityÂ Â 4,504Â Â Â 4,424Â 
Total liabilities and stockholdersâ equityÂ $6,306Â Â $6,083Â 
