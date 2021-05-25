NeutriSci and Pacwest Announce Technology and IP Arrangement for R&D Product Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") ( TSXV:NU, Financial)(OTCQB:NRXCF)( FRA:1N9, Financial), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce the completion of an arrangement with its manufacturing partner, Pacwest Manufacturing Group Inc. ("Pacwest"), to provide the use of its NeutriSci's IP and technology to assist Pacwest's development of several new product lines which will also include Delta 8 ("D8"), a psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant.

Pacwest will use NeutriSci's IP and technology to assist with development of a line of D8 products requested by one of its partners. The mix of products will include several different SKUs.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, commented, "We are pleased to see our technology, IP and ingredients being used by our B2B partners to help them fulfill the demand from their customers. The use of our IP and technology reflects the first real B2B implementation of product development. This will be an integral part in the completion of a line of finished products which is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. We will continue to work with our partners to help develop more new products that benefit from our technology and IP."

About Pacwest Manufacturing Group Inc.

Pacwest is a privately held, US based contract manufacturing company. Pacwest produces product lines for the pharmaceutical, food, beverage and nutritional supplement industries. Pacwest operates its own R&D laboratories to develop, formulate and manufacture a diverse set of products utilizing their own IP and that of partner organizations. www.pacwestgroupinc.com

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.

Glen Rehman

CEO

Tel: (403) 264-6320

For investor inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: NeutriSci International Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/648917/NeutriSci-and-Pacwest-Announce-Technology-and-IP-Arrangement-for-RD-Product-Development



