Aristotle Unified Communications Bridges the Digital Divide in Arkansas by Rapidly Extending the Reach of Fiber with Fixed Wireless Technology from Cambium Networks

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Innovative broadband service provider Aristotle connects nine hard-to-reach counties in eight months using Cambium Networks' fixed wireless broadband solutions

PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 25, 2021

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Cambium NetworksÂ (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced it will power efforts to deliver affordable wireless broadband access in Arkansas and quickly bridge the digital divide. Cambium will provide licensed microwave backhaul and fixed wireless access systems to Aristotle Unified Communications to deliver up to 100 Mbps wireless broadband internet access to several underserved regions in Arkansas at a fraction of the time of laying fiber. The project is critical to improving the state's bottom-10 ranking in internet connectivity as reported in a U.S. News & World Report study.

cambium_networks_logo.jpg

Aristotle, which recently secured $30.9 million in CARES Act funding through the Arkansas Rural Connect program, deployedÂ Cambium Networks' PTP 850Â licensed microwave backhaul and PMP 450m point-to-multipointÂ access systems to expand access to residents, businesses, and schools across nine counties in the Arkansas Delta. Aristotle is managing the network with Cambium Networks' cnMaestroâ¢ cloud-based management system. This deployment will deliver affordable internet access to several rural areas in Arkansas that previously lacked broadband access and have been historically overlooked by large broadband providers.Â 

"Aristotle utilizes both fiber and wireless technologies, and we know that deploying fiber across nine counties to connect 100,000 homes would take several years to complete. This is also a non-starter due to the cost of running fiber throughout such an expansive area," said Elizabeth Bowles, CEO of AristotleÂ Unified Communications. "A hybrid model that leverages fiber infrastructure by adding fixed wireless technology gives us the opportunity to extend the reach of that fiber infrastructure and to eliminate the digital divide more quickly. People who are underserved need connectivity right now, not ten years, five years, or even three years from now. With Cambium Networks' wireless equipment, we can rapidly bring the significant economic and social benefits offered by broadband connectivity to underserved communities and rural areas in Arkansas."Â 

"AristotleÂ Unified Communications has a successful track record of bringing broadband connectivity to communities with wireless technology," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "No single technology fits all applications. Aristotle is able to rapidly and easily deploy backhaul infrastructure and wide area distribution solutions from our wireless fabric portfolio of solutions to rapidly meet the state's demand for advanced connectivity. Centralized cloud management gives them the ability to efficiently manage performance with a unified view of the entire statewide network."

Cambium Networks' full wireless fabric portfolio of solutions are available through itsÂ global network of partners.

About Aristotle Unified Communications
Aristotle Unified Communications (AUC) is a broadband Internet Service and Voice-over-IP Phone systems provider with headquarters in Little Rock, Arkansas. AUC currently serves the Central Arkansas area, including the metropolitan area of Little Rock, and nine rural counties in the Arkansas Delta. AUC is committed to providing broadband to unserved and underserved rural communities and urban neighborhoods. Aristotle CEO, Elizabeth Bowles, is currently the Chair of the FCC Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee, an advisory body that is tasked with making policy recommendations aimed at eliminating barriers to broadband deployment nationwide.

About Cambium Networks
Cambium NetworksÂ delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Media Contact:
Dave Reddy
Big Valley Marketing for Cambium
+1 (650) 868-4659
[email protected]Â 

favicon.png?sn=SF87801&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristotle-unified-communications-bridges-the-digital-divide-in-arkansas-by-rapidly-extending-the-reach-of-fiber-with-fixed-wireless-technology-from-cambium-networks-301298390.html

SOURCE Cambium Networks

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF87801&Transmission_Id=202105250730PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF87801&DateId=20210525
