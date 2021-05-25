Tecsys Named a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Store Inventory Management

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tecsys Named a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Store Inventory Management

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 25, 2021

MONTREAL, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software company, is pleased to announce that it was recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Store Inventory Management Applications1Â (Gartner subscription required). Tecsys is one of 13 store inventory management (SIM) vendors named in the report.

TECSYS_Logo.jpg

According to Gartner, "Store inventory is at the heart of ongoing pandemic-induced retail digital acceleration in unified commerce execution." Yet historically, as Gartner explains, "Historically, many retailers have relied on their legacy solutions, often homegrown, for SIM processes. The adoption of third-party solutions offering "WMS-like" functionalities is also common, with simplicity of operations being the key driver. However, in many cases, these applications do not possess the full range of capabilities offered by external SIM solution providers on the market, thereby exposing retailers' inadequacy to meet changing consumer demand in an agile manner."1

"For Tier 1 unified commerce retailers, store inventory management (SIM) refers to the efficient and effective management of stock across all in-store processes down to SKU/item-level granularity," according to Gartner.1

Tecsys' order management system, Omniâ¢ OMS, empowers retailers and brands to execute advanced retail store inventory functionality, enabling in-store pick and pack workflows that streamline the fulfillment process and deliver speed, efficiency and cost savings. Globally tested and proven, Omniâ¢ OMS delivers a robust and intelligent order-to-fulfillment process that includes dynamic micro-fulfillment to help retailers meet new consumer expectations while providing end-to-end connectivity across the entire supply chain operation.Â 

"To meet shoppers where they are today as digital consumers, retailers need to expand and master their fulfillment execution strategy," says Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "Whereas e-commerce gateways and POS systems are widely commoditized, order management is still the wild west. Retailers are well-positioned to differentiate with capabilities like virtualization of inventory, 3PL integration, order consolidation, BOPIS, BOPAC and other fulfillment vehicles, and we are delighted to bring those functionalities to them to drive competitive advantage. We believe that our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in this Gartner's Market Guide for Retail Store Inventory Management is testament to our ability to equip retailers with these critical unified commerce competencies."

ClickÂ hereÂ to view the Market Guide for Retail Store Inventory Management Applications (Gartner subscription required).

1Â Gartner, "Market Guide for Retail Store Inventory Management Applications," by Sandeep Unni, 3 May 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visitÂ www.tecsys.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG88018&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tecsys-named-a-representative-vendor-in-2021-gartner-market-guide-for-retail-store-inventory-management-301297883.html

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG88018&Transmission_Id=202105250800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG88018&DateId=20210525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment