Sumo Logic Completes Acquisition of DFLabs to Further Expand Cloud SIEM and Automation for Hybrid Cloud Customers and Managed Service Providers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic ( SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced it has closed its acquisition of DF Labs S.p.A., a provider of Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) software solution. The combination of Sumo Logicâs Cloud SIEM built on the Continuous Intelligence Platformâ¢ and DFLabs will provide customers of varying sizes and maturities with comprehensive cloud-native security intelligence solutions, that are built for todayâs digital businesses leveraging modern applications, architectures and multi-cloud infrastructures.

âWe are thrilled to officially welcome the DFLabs team to Sumo Logic,â said Greg Martin, Vice President and General Manager for Sumo Logicâs Security Business Unit. âAs a result of today's increasing digital and cloud migration journeys, modernizing security operations is increasingly becoming more complex and requires modern tools and technologies to help teams process, investigate and respond to threats faster. With the combined expertise and technology of Sumo Logic and DFLabs, we are well-positioned to continue to drive our momentum and leadership as the cloud-native SIEM of choice, which will now include a leading SOAR for customers and managed service providers of all sizes and maturities.â

With this news, Dario Forte, DFLabs founder and CEO, was named VP and General Manager of Orchestration and Automation, working within the Sumo Logic security business unit, continuing to oversee the entire DFLabs team. The addition of DFLabs employees will bolster Sumo Logicâs global engineering and cybersecurity domain expertise, and adds Milan, Italy to the growing roster of offices around the world.

âOur focus at DFLabs has always been to solve the changes modern security practitioners face every day,â said Dario Forte, VP and General Manager, Orchestration & Automation for Sumo Logic. âWe are excited to start helping Sumo Logicâs customers to accelerate their SOC productivity with detection and response to threats and attack vectors involving multi-cloud, hybrid cloud and on-premises sources.â

Sumo Logic's Cloud SIEM is a cloud-native solution that addresses the challenges facing todayâs modern SOC by automating the manual work for security analysts, saving them time and enabling them to be more effective by focusing on higher-value security functions. Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM provides continuous intelligence through real-time security analytics and compliance to help automate the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, and security data to derive actionable insights for security teams within seconds.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition to Sumo Logic and its customers, the impact of the acquisition on Sumo Logicâs products and services, the anticipated timing of product releases, and the ability to integrate the product offerings of the two companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the transaction; and our ability to successfully integrate the product offerings of DF Labs S.p.A. with our own and to achieve customer acceptance of those offerings. Other risks and uncertainties include those detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 12, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. ( SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platformâ¢ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

