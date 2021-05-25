Logo
Electromedical Technologies' New Weekly Marketing Series Launches This Week

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Electromedical successfully launched its first practitioner testimonial event last week

- Wednesday Facebook Live events feature doctor and patients championing WellnessPro PlusÂ® benefits

- Thursday Online Facetime meetings include new distributor on-boarding and training

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 25, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro PlusÂ®,Â is pleased to announce that following a successful Facebook Live WellnessPro PlusÂ® testimonial event with a noted chiropractor, the Company is launching two weekly marketing events, beginning Wednesday, May 26, 2021.Â EMED Sales Director Kathy Strand R.N leads the marketing event series with practitioners, thought leaders, patients, and EMED executives as part of the Company's strategic plan to foster broad product awareness and utilization, increase sales, and on-board new EMED distributors.

EachÂ Wednesday, Electromedical Technologies will host Facebook Live events featuring doctors and patients sharing their respective successful experiences when using EMED'sÂ WellnessPro PlusÂ® bioelectronic device to treat chronic pain (https://www.facebook.com/electromedtech). Thursday events include new distributor on-boarding and training as a critical tool to on-board 200 active distributors by year-end 2021.

Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical Technologies, noted, "We are pleased our initial Facebook Live event was a success and are excited to keep the momentum going with two weekly online social media-driven webinars. Enabling clinicians and patients to directly discuss their experiences and benefits when using the WellnessPro PlusÂ Â® device each week is a key method to teach participants how the device has helped change users' lives. Plus, the weekly training sessions should serve as an opportunity to on-board and educate new distributors, thereby potentially driving increased sales. For questions on how to become a Wellness pro distributor contact our office at [email protected]."

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.Â For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:
Electromedical Technologies, Inc.
Hanover International
Tel.: +1-888-880-7888
Email: [email protected]Â 
https://electromedtech.comÂ 

favicon.png?sn=LN89216&sd=2021-05-25 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electromedical-technologies-new-weekly-marketing-series-launches-this-week-301298752.html

SOURCE Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

