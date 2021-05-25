Precision Medicine Platform accelerates data sharing and collaboration in scientific research

PR Newswire

DALLAS and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Efficient, rapid data management and analysis are criticalÂ to finding effective health care solutions aimed at improving patient outcomes. A new alliance between theÂ American Heart Association's Precision Medicine PlatformÂ and Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501),Â will make the Association's Precision Medicine PlatformÂ even more accessibleÂ to healthcare organizations for fast, efficient supercomputing data analysis research, even from a laptop computer.

The Precision Medicine Platform is a cloud-based digital solution with secure, private workspaces equipped for data management and analysis, including tools for machine learning and artificial intelligence. With flexible choices for software and ready-to-run data analysis tools, the Precision Medicine Platform is ready to run at a fraction of the cost of traditional data analysis platforms.

The Institute for Precision Cardiovascular Medicine at the American Heart Association, the world's leading voluntary organization dedicated to a world of longer, healthier lives, has funded more than 90 data scientists, engineers and usability experts whose work was instrumental in making the Precision Medicine Platform a game changer in the field.Â

"Moving data science and healthcare forward is at the heart of everything we do at the American Heart Association,"Â said Jennifer Hall, Ph.D., chief of data science and director of the Institute for Precision Cardiovascular Medicine for the American Heart Association. "The Precision Medicine Platform provides cutting-edge solutions for data management and opens data access and analysis to all researchers, everywhere, which can help bring healthcare solutions to the general public."

The applications outlined below resulted from work performed by users on the Precision Medicine Platform and included data screening, clinical decision support and improved allocation of medical resources.

Applied artificial intelligence to patient angiograms to determine which patients were in greatest need of a coronary stent.

Re-purposed 3 million knee MRI images in order to better predict artery blockage and cardiovascular risk. The algorithm reduced the time to process the MRI images from 4 hours to 2 minutes.

Fun fact: The algorithm used to localize arteries within MRI slices was the same as that used for detecting objects like cars on the highway.

"The American Heart Association and Hitachi Vantara bring together the best of medicine, science and technology to enable data-driven outcomes towards society's most difficult medical challenges," said Paul Watson, vice president, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hitachi Vantara. "Together, we will dramatically shift the industry standard for data sharing and research collaboration."Â

