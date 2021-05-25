Logo
Recursion Announces First Internally-Developed NCE Advanced to IND-Enabling Studies to Potentially Treat Clostridium difficile Colitis

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, May 25, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq : RXRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, machine learning (ML), and engineering, today announced the company has initiated investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies for REC-163964, a first-in-class, small molecule toxin inhibitor for possible prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile (C. difficile) infections and potential prophylactic use in high-risk patients.

Recursion_Logo_2020_Black_Logo.jpg

REC-163964 is the first internally-discovered New Chemical Entity (NCE) development candidate identified by the Recursion Operating System and advanced to IND-enabling studies. This lead represents one of three structurally-differentiated candidates discovered by Recursion's ML-enabled Operating System for the potential treatment of C. difficile.

"While we honed our operating system on known chemical entities, our substantial infrastructure buildout for NCE discovery over the past 18-24 months is bearing fruit. Our first internally-discovered NCE is on its way to the clinic to potentially join our four known chemical entities advancing to phase 2 studies," said Co-Founder & CEO Chris Gibson, Ph.D. "Over the coming years, I expect a growing portion of our scaling pipeline will be composed of NCEs, thanks to our rapidly expanding in-house library of biological and chemical data, and our medicinal chemistry, digital chemistry, predictive ADMET and inferential search capabilities. All of our scientists and I are excited by the more than 165 billion inferences we are exploring today to build a 21st century biopharma company."

About Clostridium difficile Colitis
C. difficile-induced colitis is a leading cause of antibiotic-related diarrhea and arises from the disruption of normal bacterial flora in the colon. Toxins A and B secreted by the bacterium, or TcdA and TcdB, are responsible for considerable morbidity, including severe diarrhea, colitis, toxic megacolon, sepsis and extended hospital stays, as well as potential mortality. The scientific literature indicates that more than 730,000 patients are diagnosed with C. difficile and 32,000 patients die as a result of it in the US and EU each year. Recurrence of disease occurs in 20-30% of patients who receive standard of care treatment. Such standard treatment includes antibiotic therapies which can further impair flora and lead to relapse.

About Recursion
Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, machine learning, and engineering. Our goal is to radically improve the lives of patients and industrialize drug discovery. Central to our mission is the Recursion Operating System, which combines an advanced infrastructure layer to generate what we believe is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing proprietary biological and chemical datasets. We combine that with the Recursion Map, a suite of custom software, algorithms, and machine learning tools that we use to explore foundational biology unconstrained by human bias and navigate to new biological insights. We are a biotechnology company scaling more like a technology company.

Press Contact
Elyse Freeman - Communications and Content Manager
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains information that includes or is based upon "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide our expectations or forecasts regarding future events. You can identify these statements by the fact they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They may use words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," and other terms of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, forward-looking statements include statements relating to intended future actions; plans with respect to clinical trials and preclinical activities; prospective products or product approvals; future performance or results of anticipated products or technology; expenses; our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property protections and financial results; in addition to other topics. Any or all of our forward-looking statements here or elsewhere may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements and from expected or historical results. Many such factors will be important in determining our actual future results. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. In particular, you should read the discussion in the "Risk Factors" section in our Prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 16, 2021 and in our periodic filings with the SEC. Other factors besides those listed could also adversely affect the company. We undertake no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements (except as may be otherwise noted) speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. You are advised to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports to the SEC.

favicon.png?sn=LA88126&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recursion-announces-first-internally-developed-nce-advanced-to-ind-enabling-studies-to-potentially-treat-clostridium-difficile-colitis-301298163.html

SOURCE Recursion Pharmaceuticals

