A Trio of Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

A Trio of Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

If you want to increase the resilience of your portfolio to make it stronger, the following three defensive stocks may be suitable when economic conditions deteriorate. These stocks have continued to generate earnings and dividends during economic recessions as they offer goods and services on which people are not disposed to cut their spending in times of financial distress.

Furthermore, these stocks also offer compelling price-earnings ratios compared to the S&P 500's 44.59, and Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued recommendation ratings for them in the hold to strong buy range.

Costco Wholesale Corp

The first stock investors may want to consider is Costco Wholesale Corp (

COST, Financial), an Issaquah, Washington-based operator of warehouse discount stores located in the U.S. and internationally.

The company saw its trailing 12-month earnings per diluted share ($9.78 as of the most recent quarter) increase by 12.3% per annum over the past five years. The dividend per share for the trailing 12 months ($2.80) increased by 12.5% per annum over the past five years.

1397176410107301888.png

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10 to the company.

The share price closed at $383.45 on Monday for a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a 52-week range of $293.83 to $393.15.

On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has seven strong buy recommendation ratings, 11 buy recommendation ratings and 11 hold recommendation ratings. The average target price is $395.26 per share.

Unilever PLC

The second stock investors may want to consider is Unilever PLC (

UL, Financial), a London-based international consumer goods company.

The company saw its trailing 12-month earnings per diluted share ($2.47 as of the most recent quarter) increase by nearly 8% per annum over the past five years. The dividend per share for the trailing 12 months ($1.97) rose by 9% per year over the past five years.

1397176566626144256.png

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10 to the company.

The stock traded at $60.53 at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a 52-week range of $50.76 to $63.89.

On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has one hold recommendation rating with a target price of $70 per share.

Mondelez International Inc

The third stock investors may want to consider is Mondelez International Inc (

MDLZ, Financial), a Chicago, Illinois-based global producer and seller of snack food and beverage products.

The company saw its trailing 12-month earnings per diluted share ($2.64 as of the most recent quarter) grow by 0.3% every year over the past five years. The dividend per share for the trailing 12 months ($1.23) increased by 13.9% per annum over the past five years.

1397176681390690304.png

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10 to the company.

The share price was $63.68 at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a 52-week range of $49.38 to $64.02.

On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has four strong buy recommendation ratings, 13 buy recommendation ratings and four hold recommendation ratings for an average target price of $68.43 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

0 / 5 (0 votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment