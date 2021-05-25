Panasonic Releases Firmware Update Programs for the LUMIX G Series Camera GH5S, G9 and G100

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Panasonic Releases Firmware Update Programs for the LUMIX G Series Camera GH5S, G9 and G100

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J., May 25, 2021

NEWARK, N.J., May 25,Â 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Panasonic announced today that the company will release the firmware update programs for the LUMIX G Series mirrorless cameras to enhance the functions and usability. These updates, along with announcements of the forthcoming LUMIX GH5M2 and the development of the GH6, reinforce Panasonic's commitment to further enhancing the G Series lineup and performance of conventional Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras and lenses. Firmware updates will continue to be released as LUMIX's prominent value-added service.

panasonic_Logo.jpg

The firmware program version 2.0 for DC-GH5S, version 2.4 for DC-G9, and version 1.2 for DC-G100 will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/Â on June 8, 2021 at 9:00pm EDT.

The cameras and the programs to be updated are as follows.

GH5S Firmware Version 2.0
1. Improved AF performance
- It can detect the eyes / face at a 2x faster recognition cycle speed and human / animal at a 5x faster recognition cycle speed. These subjects can be detected even they appear in approximately half the size.
*Comparison between before and after updating the firmware.
- Tracking and recognition performance of AF have been improved with an addition of head recognition.
- Human/Animal recognition can be set ON or OFF when the AF mode is set to [1-Area].

2. RAW video data output over HDMIÂ function
-The Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on Atomos NINJA V.
- [4K] / [Anamorphic (4:3) 3.7K] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI.

Area

Resolution

Frame Rate

Aspect

HDMI Output

Micro Four Thirds

4K (4096x2160)

23.98p/25.00p/29.97p/50p/59.94p

17:9

12-bit

Micro Four Thirds
Anamorphic

3.7K (3680X2760)

23.98p/25.00p/29.97p/50p/59.94p

4:3

12-bit

*Atomos Ninja V Ver.10.66 will be required to support the RAW video data output function of the LUMIX GH5S.

*Software that supports Apple ProRes RAW is required to edit RAW video recorded with Ninja V.

*All functions may not be available depending on the situation.


3. Added video functions
- [Red REC Frame Indicator] function has been added.
- It is possible to play back vertical videos vertically.
- Users can choose to add or not to add camera orientation information in [Vertical Position Info (Video)] menu to prevent unintended image rotation in playback.
- [Video Guide Line] function has been upgraded with more options.

4. Other added functions
- [Power Save Mode] can be selectable while the camera is powered with an AC adaptor (DMW-AC10, sold separately).

G9 Firmware Version 2.4
1. Improved AF performance
- It can detect the eyes / face at a 2x faster recognition cycle speed and human / animal at a 5x faster recognition cycle speed. These subjects can be detected even they appear in approximately half the size. *Comparison between before and after updating the firmware.
- Tracking and recognition performance of AF have been improved with an addition of head recognition.
- Human/Animal recognition can be set ON or OFF when the AF mode is set to [1-Area].

2. Added video functions
- [Red REC Frame Indicator] function has been added.
- It is possible to play back vertical videos vertically.
- Users can choose to add or not to add camera orientation information in [Vertical Position Info (Video)] menu to prevent unintended image rotation in playback.

3. Other added functions
- [Frame Maker] function has been added.
- [Power Save Mode] can be selectable while the camera is powered with an AC adaptor (DMW-AC10, sold separately).
- The camera can be recognized when it is connected to the PC via the USB power supply port.

G100 Firmware Version 1.2
1. Added functions
- Users can choose to add or not to add camera orientation information in [Vertical Position Info (Video)] menu to prevent unintended image rotation in playback.
- The camera can be recognized when it is connected to the PC via the USB power supply port.

â¢Apple and ProRes are trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

â¢Ninja V / ATOMOS are registered trademarks of ATOMOS Limited.

â¢Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.


â¢Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com.Â 

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Lumix:
InternetÂ  http://us.panasonic.com/news
FacebookÂ  http://www.facebook.com/lumixÂ 
InstagramÂ  http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa

favicon.png?sn=NY87867&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-releases-firmware-update-programs-for-the-lumix-g-series-camera-gh5s-g9-and-g100-301298780.html

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY87867&Transmission_Id=202105251000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY87867&DateId=20210525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment