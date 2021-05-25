MedX Holdings Inc. Discusses its Plans to Build Unique Cannabis Lounges in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Hans Enriquez, CEO of MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MEDH), to discuss the Company's plans to disrupt the cannabis scene with an Amsterdam-style approach.

MedX is a brands and acquisition company focusing its business model on cannabis as a commodity. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Company keeps a close eye on the marketing, development, execution and performance of cannabis operations in Colorado and Oklahoma. Through this observation, MedX sees considerable opportunity to build on the foundation laid by other businesses to introduce an immersive experience for cannabis consumers.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Enriquez described his travels to Colorado and how the Company has engineered its strategy to deliver its social cannabis concept to existing markets in need of improvement. MedX plans to introduce its Amsterdam-style cafÃ© concept in Colorado, where it will combine a recreational store or dispensary with a coffee shop to create a fully operational cannabis cafÃ©/social consumption lounge.

"I have to applaud them with an A for effort, for being the pioneer and trying to figure out how to make a profitable model out there," Enriquez stated, referring to the businesses he visited in Colorado. "Unfortunately, I feel that they failed in execution. I definitely applaud them for being trailblazers, but we want to go in there and show how the biz model can work by putting cannabis and coffee and the social consumption lounge all under one roof."

Enriquez directed listeners of the interview to www.CannabisCafeFranchise.com and www.CannabisLoungeFranchise.com to see the marketing concept for its cannabis cafÃ© franchise. He noted that the appeal of its Amsterdam-style approach is the consumer experience in gathering to enjoy quality cannabis, coffee and socialization in a welcoming space.

"We're focusing on experience and that experience starts from when you get out of the car, you approach the store the cafÃ© the lounge, and how you are welcomed in the lounge," he told Smith. "No matter whether it be fully recreational or medical, you can purchase your cannabis anywhere in the U.S. and still not have anywhere legally to go to publicly consume, to go, sit down, smoke a joint and get to work on your laptop or have a coffee or conversate with somebody and be in a well-lit, clean atmosphere."

While Colorado will be the initial location for its first lounge or cafÃ©, the Company is aggressively building its strategy to enter Oklahoma, the biggest medical marijuana market in the country on a per capita basis.

On his visit to Oklahoma to evaluate potential partners and medical marijuana dispensaries, Enriquez recognized opportunity for MedX's business model. The state is home to 70 casinos, nearly 2,000 dispensaries and almost 6,000 grow operations. Last year, medical marijuana sales in Oklahoma doubled vs the prior year to more than $831 million. MedX's vision is to take advantage of consumer demand and the state's flourishing cannabis market by teaming up with casinos and/or dispensaries to build its lounges and offer consumers a new experience.

"I think Oklahoma is doing something awesome," he said in the interview, noting how the state's program allows out of state patients or customers to obtain one-day or one-month passes to visit the dispensaries. "It's a very low-cost barrier to entry, which I think is very good for competition, which gives minorities and entrepreneurs the ability to get involved in the market."

MedX also has its eye on Texas, where Enriquez has met with potential partners for a profit and/or crop-sharing agreement for different strains of cannabis.

"We're still searching for our premium industrial strain and we feel that that strain will be very hardy, climate resistant to the Texas environment," he said. "We're doing a lot of things there, as far as on the farm and â¦ seeing how we can apply some of what they're doing out in Oklahoma here in Texas."

In addition to his tri-state plans, Enriquez is CEO of branding company Dazed Inc. His plan is to leverage the synergy between MedX and Dazed and bring them together - be it merger, acquisition or subsidiary - for the cafÃ© franchise. Concluding the interview, Enriquez noted the challenges of executing this strategy and urged shareholders to allow the process to unfold.

"We want to do this right the first time," he said. "If we cut any corners or try to take any loop holes, it's going to be not only costly to the company but costly to the shareholders. â¦ Of course, it can never happen fast enough. Me personally, I can get impatient myself and I want it to happen faster. But I'm also trusting the process. Patience will pay off in multiples."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/may-interview-medx-holdings-medh/.

