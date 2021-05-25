Playgon Games Enters Into a Licensing and Distribution Deal with Solid Gaming

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. ( TSXV:DEAL, Financial)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, has signed through its distribution partner a software license and distribution agreement with Isle of Man based Solid Gaming - a subsidiary of the Gamesys Group Plc. (GYS:LSE).

Under the terms of the agreement, Solid Gaming will add and market Playgon's proprietary mobile first live dealer and E-table offerings under the Vegas Lounge brand, to its content library for availability and distribution to all of Solid Gaming's global client base. The agreement is for three years with license fees based on commercial revenue sharing rates. Integration work is already complete and client on-boarding will start immediately.

Ben Wood, Director of Solid Gaming said: "Playgon has enhanced Live Dealer casino games by bringing a highly innovative product with cutting-edge features and functionality to the mobile generation of live gaming. They fit perfectly in our goal of offering a game for everyone and we believe will resonate very well with our clients."

Formed in 2017, Solid Gaming has become a market leading aggregator that provides operators with digital content and supports some of the largest gaming brands in the market, with an emphasis on Asian-market focused operators.

"Partnership with Solid Gaming is a major achievement for our company and significant validation of the innovation we are bringing to the live dealer market," said Darcy Krogh, President and CEO of Playgon Games. "This partnership will give our Company an extensive reach in highly lucrative key markets, and we expect it will play a significant role in our revenue growth this year. Our live dealer technology is garnering the attention of some of the largest operators globally. As our growth journey has recently commenced, we are already seeing a clear path to rapidly scale our business through our current signed partnerships and numerous other active discussions."

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current SaaS platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business to business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

Solid Gaming is a subsidiary of Gamesys Group PLC. Listed on the London Stock Exchange (GSY:LSE). Solid Gaming is a market leader in providing exclusive and high performing RNG games, live dealer solutions and betting offerings for the online gambling industry. Solid Gaming works with only the best game providers to distribute unique as well as exclusive content to our partners.

