Frequency Electronics Announces Award of a Contract for Precision Quartz Oscillators

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (âFEIâ or the âCompanyâ) (NASDAQ-FEIM) today announced the award of a follow-on order for g-compensated Oven Controlled Quartz Oscillators (âOCXOâ) valued at approximately $3M. These oscillators are a critical component of US Government communications system installed on a variety of military platforms. Contract period of performance is approximately twenty two months. Further details of the contract are not being released.



Stanton Sloane, FEI CEO, commented, âWe are pleased to announce this repeat order for our state of the art precision oscillators and the opportunity to further support key communications systems so crucial to US military operations. The repeat award reflects customer confidence in FEIâs technology and ability to deliver on commitments. â

