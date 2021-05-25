Hain Celestial to Participate in June 2021 Conferences

PR Newswire

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial", "Hain" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Lifeâ¢, today announced that the Company is participating in the following June conferences:

June 2, 2021 : Bernstein's 37 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference: Hain is hosting a fireside chat discussion at 4:30 PM Eastern Time .

Hain is hosting a fireside chat discussion at . June 3, 2021 : Piper Sandler 41 st Annual Consumer Conference: Hain is hosting a fireside chat discussion at 9:45 AM Eastern Time .

Hain is hosting a fireside chat discussion at . June 16, 2021 : Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit: Hain is hosting a fireside chat discussion at 4:15 PM Eastern Time .

Hain is hosting a fireside chat discussion at . June 23, 2021 : Jefferies Consumer Conference: Hain is hosting a fireside chat discussion at 8:35 AM Eastern Time .

The webcasts can be accessed on Hain Celestial's website at www.hain.comÂ under Investor Relations and the Press & Events section.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial SeasoningsÂ®, Clarksâ¢, Cully & SullyÂ®, Earth's BestÂ®, Ella's KitchenÂ®, Farmhouse Fareâ¢, Frank Cooper'sÂ®, GG UniqueFiberÂ®, Gale'sÂ®, Garden of Eatin'Â®, Hain Pure FoodsÂ®, Hartley'sÂ®, Health ValleyÂ®, ImagineÂ®, JoyaÂ®, LimaÂ®, Linda McCartney'sÂ®â¢ (under license), MaraNathaÂ®, NatumiÂ®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.Â®, Robertson'sÂ®, Sensible PortionsÂ®, SpectrumÂ®, Sun-PatÂ®, TerraÂ®, The Greek GodsÂ®, William'sâ¢, Yorkshire ProvenderÂ® and Yves Veggie CuisineÂ®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba BotanicaÂ®, Avalon OrganicsÂ®, Earth's BestÂ®, JASONÂ®, Live CleanÂ®, One StepÂ® and Queen HeleneÂ® brands.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hain-celestial-to-participate-in-june-2021-conferences-301299228.html

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.