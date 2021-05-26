Johnson Matthey and Plug Power Inc. Partner to Accelerate the Delivery of Advanced Materials for Next-Generation Electrolyser Technology for Green Hydrogen, Supporting the transition to Net-Zero

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Johnson Matthey and Plug Power Inc. Partner to Accelerate the Delivery of Advanced Materials for Next-Generation Electrolyser Technology for Green Hydrogen, Supporting the transition to Net-Zero

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, May 26, 2021

LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies, announced today a Memorandum of Understanding with Plug Power, a leading provider of turnkey green hydrogen solutions. Under the MoU the companies will develop a roadmap to accelerate the joint development of high-performance electrolyser technology with improved durability, increased performance, and greater energy efficiency than systems available today.

The collaboration will focus on the development, validation and incorporation of JM's advanced materials in Plug Power's leading electrolyser systems. The companies will also investigate the development of a closed loop recycling system for the critical platinum group metals (pgm) used as catalysts in these systems.

Johnson Matthey and Plug Power believe strongly in building the hydrogen economy and have a wealth of experience across a broad spectrum of the hydrogen economy value chain. Johnson Matthey has a proven track record and deep expertise in developing innovative high-performance coating materials, CCM technology and as the world's largest secondary refiner of pgm is perfectly placed to drive the creation of closed loop recycling systems within the green hydrogen supply chain.

Plug Power is a leading manufacturer of electrolysers used to manufacture green hydrogen. Recently they solidified their global leadership position in green hydrogen solutions and built the foundation to lead the emerging $10T hydrogen economy. They are the largest user of liquid hydrogen and have made a significant commitment to be a major player in the generation of green hydrogen with plans to achieve 500T of capacity daily in the US by 2025, 1,000T globally by 2028. This combination of capabilities will enable Plug Power to deliver world-class systems to the market and build a sustainable value chain for the future.

"We're excited to take our relationship with Plug Power, a leader in electrolyser systems, to the next level, working together to drive the development of world leading technologies with significantly improved performance and an integrated plan for recycling key materials," commented Eugene McKenna, Managing Director, Green Hydrogen, Johnson Matthey. "Our CCMs draw on innovations in catalyst, membrane and additive development built over many years and which are the foundation of our Green Hydrogen business today. Equally important is to enable a sustainable energy transition, which is why we will continue to drive the creation of closed loop recycling systems within the supply chain, to recover and reuse as much critical pgm material as possible. Plug Power has an innovative electrolyser technology and their knowledge and market position make them an ideal partner."

"The new generation of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers will require solutions that are able to meet the increasing demands on efficiency and performance. We are excited to collaborate with JM on driving the integration of leading electrolyser component technology that will bring another vital element to reach a fully sustainable green hydrogen economy," said Rick Mason, VP Operations, Plug Power.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products and in 2020 we received the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark, given to companies that derive more than 50% of revenues from environmental solutions. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 15,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.Â 

favicon.png?sn=LN89493&sd=2021-05-26 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-matthey-and-plug-power-inc-partner-to-accelerate-the-delivery-of-advanced-materials-for-next-generation-electrolyser-technology-for-green-hydrogen-supporting-the-transition-to-net-zero-301299312.html

SOURCE Johnson Matthey

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN89493&Transmission_Id=202105260200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN89493&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment