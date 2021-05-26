Extreme Introduces Cloud-Native Network Visibility Platform for Service Providers, Delivers Unprecedented Clarity into Enterprise Network Utilization

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today introduced the Extreme 9000 series, featuring the Extreme 9920 intelligent network visibility platform. The Extreme 9920 is built with cloud-native design principles and a composable data pipeline to provide highly scalable traffic aggregation, packet filtering, replication, and advanced network packet processing for analytics tools in distributed network environments. The platform delivers detailed data insights and provides the flexibility to adapt for future network enhancements so service providers can quickly respond to new user demands and 5G use cases.

5G is the first generation of cellular technologies built on cloud-native principles, and most traditional network visibility tools cannot be easily adapted for future use cases like autonomous vehicles or industrial IoT. Because many 5G use cases are still undefined, service providers need a composable solution that provides visibility into highly distributed environments and is flexible enough to be adjusted for specific purposes as they arise without requiring expensive, time-consuming infrastructure upgrades. The Extreme 9920 is based on the Intel Tofinoâ¢ 2 programmable ASIC, providing a massively scalable architecture that easily integrates with existing service provider environments and can quickly adapt to new use cases. The Extreme 9920 will be generally available in June 2021.

Key Features:



Flexible, Scalable Network Visibility Platform: With greater power efficiency and a smaller physical footprint, the 9000 series is ideally suited for service provider and large enterprise deployments. The 9920's composable packet broker service delivers a hierarchical packet management architecture, enabling customers to adapt for diverse and developing mobile edge use cases and giving them the ability to scale for environments including large data centers and cloud architectures.

Designed for Cloud-Native Composability: The network visibility platformÂ leverages a microservices-based composable operating system. The containerized, Kubernetes-based clustered architecture can also be patched without service interruption, maintaining network reliability, and reducing operational risk.

Management Based on Microservices API-first Design Principles: The Extreme Visibility Manager has an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) to establish new rule sets and commands for all of Extreme's visibility devices. It provides full visibility into every aspect of the network, from a highly geographically dispersed environment with regions and zones to the services running on the system. Customers can easily integrate the solution with existing operational support systems without replacing expensive infrastructure. Â

Executive Perspectives

Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, Extreme Networks

"With this new intelligent network visibility solution, Extreme is reducing complexity and minimizing opportunities for error by enabling service providers to more easily adapt and scale for new use cases without predefining every specific scenario. Our years of expertise in building highly scalable, composable visibility solutions make Extreme uniquely positioned to provide the visibility service providers need to prepare for a future that is distributed, dynamic, and data-driven."

Camille Mendler, Chief Analyst, Enterprise Services, Omdia

"5G is a powerful technology that demands equally powerful management tools. To get the best out of their 5G investment, enterprises and service providers must have total network visibility for deeper data insights and control. A flexible and customizable network visibility platform like Extreme's can adapt and scale for the real-time performance needs of emerging 5G use cases and scenarios."

Additional Resources

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-introduces-cloud-native-network-visibility-platform-for-service-providers-delivers-unprecedented-clarity-into-enterprise-network-utilization-301299346.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.