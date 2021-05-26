Logo
GBT Introduces Generation II of its qTerm

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

GEN II Prototype qTerm Includes a Series of Enhancements

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBTâ, or the âCompanyâ) via GBT Tokenize Corp, completed generation II of its qTerm device. The GEN II release is a second version that includes a series of enhancements that target higher measurement accuracy, reliability and compatibility with a broader spectrum of users usage behavior. GBT's qTerm, a human vitals intelligent device is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. Based on GEN I prototype testing, debugging and study, GBTâs concluded GEN II version to significantly advance the deviceâs general population compatibility. qTermâs second release includes body temperature, blood oxygen and heart rate vitals with higher stability, and consistency to cover wider spectrum of users measurement habits. The deviceâs sensors were physically re-located to more efficient positions to enable best and consistent results. An additional coprocessor chip was installed to provide an advanced adjusting algorithm to support broader userâs measuring habits, compensating for different inputs and providing consistent results. Similar to the GEN I version, the GEN II device will be accompanied by a smartphone app and synchronized web application to keep a history and provide analytics for user's records at a later phase. The web application will be providing a geographical location and proximity alert to assist with potential health risks. GEN II series of modifications are done as part of the Companyâs preparations for an FDA certification to classify qTerm as a medical device to be marketed and sold in the US. The certification process will be also aimed to define the device for telemedicine purposes enabling remote vitals results to be sent to clinics and hospitals for physicians review in real time. qTermâs GEN II device is currently under testing for technical performance and commercial look-and-feel features evaluation.

"We are proud to announce the completion of our Gen II qTerm human vital device. We implemented a series of improvements in qTermâs second release to achieve higher performance, accuracy, and userâs compatibility level. We put extra emphasis on the device ease of use, and user friendliness aspects. The device is currently under technical performance testing and commercial features look-and-feel evaluations. We strongly believe that qTerm can be an efficient, affordable health device in every household to assist with general health monitoring and early detection of symptoms and concerns. We are ever thriving to improve the deviceâs performance and capabilities, bringing it to the highest standards and regulations to enable people maintaining healthy life style," stated Danny Rittman, the Companyâs Chief Technology Officer.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (âGBTâ) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBTâs mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBTâs goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBTâs vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements".Â  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov).Â  In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Companyâs ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Companyâs successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Companyâs products.Â  The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change.Â  However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.Â  These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO
[email protected]

