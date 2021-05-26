Trinamic's Open-Source Reference Design Shrinks and Speeds Development of End-of-Arm Tooling

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Trinamic's Open-Source Reference Design Shrinks and Speeds Development of End-of-Arm Tooling

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Integrated hardware-based field-oriented control and IO-Link communication reduce electronic robotic gripper design size by three times, while cutting development time in half

PR Newswire

HAMBURG, Germany, May 26, 2021

HAMBURG, Germany, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRINAMIC Motion Control GmbH & Co. KG, now part of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM), introduces an open-source, fully integrated reference design that simplifies the development of industrial robotic end-of-arm tooling (EoAT). The TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF reference design integrates hardware-based field-oriented control (FOC) and three communication ports to shrink the design size of electronic robotic grippers by three times, while reducing development time by half. The reference design features Maxim Integrated's industrial-grade MAX22000 high-precisionÂ configurableÂ analog input/output and MAX14906 quad-channel digital input/output to adjust the multiple modes of the Trinamic TMCM-1617 single axis servo driver.

Maxim_Integrated_Products___Trinamic_Reference_Design.jpg

Designed to fit within the standard form-factor used for EoAT grippers, the TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF reference design supports industrial EtherCAT, IO-Link or RS-485 communication, provides software-programmable analog and digital input/outputs, and can be configured using the Trinamic Motion Control Language Integrated Development Environment (TMCL-IDE).Â  This combination of reference design and software platform provides a simple way for design engineers to rapidly deliver a complete EoAT solution.

Key Advantages

  • Speed Time to Market:Â The open-source EoAT gripper reference design is a fully integrated, intelligent hardware platform that provides motor control algorithms as well as protocol stacks to reduce end of arm tooling development time in half.
  • Reduce Size: The reference design integrates hardware-based FOC, software configurable input/outputs, and three communication protocol stacks into a compact solution size that measures 4,197 mm2.
  • Increase Productivity: Real-time adjustment of the various TMCM-1617 servo drive modes, including gripper position and gripping force, boost flexibility for higher factory throughput.

Commentaries

"There's a need for industrial automation engineers to rely on a toolkit that simplifies the development and commissioning of robotic EoAT solutions," explains Jeff DeAngelis, Vice President of Industrial Communications at Maxim. "The TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF reference design simplifies the tooling development process, allowing automation engineers to focus their time on developing advanced, real-time EoAT solutions that embody the true meaning of delivering intelligence at the edge."

"The TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF reference design eliminates the burden of implementing motor control algorithms, as well as protocol stacks for end-of-arm tooling," said Jonas Proeger, Director of Business Management at Trinamic. "With state-of-the-art bus options, control algorithms, and diagnostics provided in a single solution, the reference design boosts productivity on the factory floor and drives intelligence to the edge."

Availability and Pricing

The TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF reference design is available now for $571.10 from Trinamic authorized distributors. The design CAD files for the TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF are freely available on the Trinamic's GitHub repository.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About TRINAMIC Motion Control

TRINAMIC Motion Control, now part of Maxim Integrated, makes motion control as easy as 1-2-3. By transforming digital information into precise physical motion, we are making the impossible possible.

Empowering intelligent motion now becomes achievable by combining Maxim Integrated's analog power process and communications technology with Trinamic's motion control expertise. Trinamic's state-of-the-art ICs, modules, mechatronic systems and developer toolkits enable software engineers to accelerate their product's time to market while providing first-pass success by developing precision drives that enable efficient, smooth and quiet motion.

Contact:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

Gayle Bullock


408-464-2516


[email protected]

Maxim_Integrated_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF89677&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinamics-open-source-reference-design-shrinks-and-speeds-development-of-end-of-arm-tooling-301299220.html

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF89677&Transmission_Id=202105260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF89677&DateId=20210526
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment